Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Trillion-Dollar Liquidity Squeeze Meets AI Mania

Jun. 07, 2023 10:36 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY5 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.37K Followers

Summary

  • Following the recent debt ceiling agreement, volatility is expected in the coming weeks/months as the US Treasury looks to replenish its cash reserves by issuing new debt.
  • It is estimated that the TGA build-up could reduce the US money supply by approximately $1.1 trillion, potentially causing an approximate 5% drop in the S&P 500.
  • Meanwhile, Big Tech companies, including Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Google, continue to attract capital due to AI speculation -- causing the liquidity pain to likely be concentrated in 'value' names.

Bull and bear on a scales. Bearish or bullish market on stock exchange concept.

Bet_Noire

I am bullish on US equities -- and I am very happy to having been so since late 2022, first as a function of valuation, then as a function of AI speculation. Over the months, I expect the S&P 500 (

Money Supply in US over time

JPMorgan research; Bloomberg data mapping

Quantitative Easing/ Tightening over time

JPMorgan Research

BigTech boom following ChatGPT mania

Bloomberg

S&P performance following bank reserves pressure

Citigroup Research

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.37K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SP500 either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.