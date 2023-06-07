Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oracle Earnings Preview: Quality Not As Robust As You'd Expect

Jun. 07, 2023 10:47 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
  • Oracle is set to report its fiscal Q4 '23 earnings on June 12th, with analysts expecting $1.58 in earnings per share on $13.7 billion in revenue.
  • The Cerner acquisition has boosted revenue estimates but has a lagging effect on EPS, as Oracle's operating margin was cut to 39% following the deal closure.
  • Oracle's stock is currently overvalued, with a fair value of $67 per share, and is preferred at a lower price, at least 20% lower, as the company integrates the Cerner acquisition.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reports their fiscal Q4 '23 after the closing bell on Monday, June 12th, 2023.

Analyst consensus is expecting $1.58 in earnings per share on $13.7 billion in revenue for y.y expected growth of 3% and 16% respectively.

Oracle EPS revision

Oracle Cash-Flow vs Net income (internal valuation s/sheet)

Oracle's weekly chart (Worden )

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Oracle reports Monday June 12th after the close

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

