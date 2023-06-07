Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ciena Hit Hard On Softer Short-Term Demand Trends

Jun. 07, 2023 10:49 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)CSCO, NOK
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.96K Followers

Summary

  • Ciena shares face short-term challenges due to order push-outs from service providers and hyperscale cloud operators, impacting near-term growth expectations.
  • Despite weaker near-term outlook, Ciena's long-term prospects remain positive, with opportunities in expanding addressable markets like converged optical edge routing.
  • Investors willing to look past a few lackluster quarters can expect healthy upside, but the market may be cautious until there's evidence of improved order activity.

Fiber Optic Background

sbelov

It's all well and good to be a long-term investor, but the reality is that the market's intense focus on short-term results has a major impact on share price moves, and so it was with the post-earnings reaction in

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.96K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.