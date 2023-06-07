Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500's Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club Doubles Its Membership

Ironman at Political Calculations
Summary

  • In January 2023, there were only two components of the S&P 500 (SPX) whose market capitalization exceeded one trillion dollars.
  • As of the close of trading on Friday, 2 June 2023, there are now four. The membership of the S&P 500's trillion dollar market cap club has doubled.
  • The Top 10 firms of the S&P 500 have increased their overall share of the index's total market capitalization, rising from 29.5% in our snapshot a little over 13 months ago to 30.6% on 2 June 2023.

In January 2023, there were only two components of the S&P 500 (SPX) whose market capitalization exceeded one trillion dollars.

As of the close of trading on Friday, 2 June 2023, there are now four. The membership of the S&P 500's

S&P 500 Market Capitalization, Snapshot on 2 June 2023

Ironman at Political Calculations
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

