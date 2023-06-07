PeopleImages

Preamble

This article is designed to be a follow-up to the previous article that I published about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) entitled Pagaya: Misunderstood and Mispriced. In that article, I presented a thesis that the $0.80/share equity was underpriced and worth owning. Since then, we've had a full earnings/guidance cycle, and I'd like to revisit the story given its 50% price increase ($1.20 at time of writing). The company's operations are complex, and I strongly suggest reading that prior to reading this article as it builds upon the topics previously presented.

Introduction

In my previous article, I presented a bullish thesis on Pagaya without a strict price target. The idea of the article was that the stock was priced at exceptionally favorable "low risk" terms, so there were various "cheap-call" type of positions one could construct with asymmetric upside and limited downside. Having suggested a soft stock price floor of $0.60 (ish), it's not terribly difficult to buy the stock at $0.80 in anticipation of good news.

Situations evolve, and as great as the recent stock price appreciation has been, it makes holding the equity significantly more risky, which in turn requires significantly more conviction to justify holding a position. In short, to hold the stock at $0.80, I needed a directionally correct view (it's probably going up) on the stock for a position to make sense(1). At $1.20, the downside of the investment is 3x larger, and in order to continue to hold, or perhaps add, to my position, I need more diligence, a model, and a higher confidence view.

(1) To make it even more extreme, my recommendation of selling puts was even less risky than holding shares of PGY.

Diligence

For mature companies, the numbers and financial analysis usually tells you a story about what a company has done, and where a company is headed. The game comes down to being able to forecast better model inputs.

This is far less true about an early stage company where lumpy costs and revenues, diseconomies of scale, and other quantitative artifacts make financial statement analysis extremely difficult and of questionable value.

So the direction that I've taken with Pagaya is to start with qualitative diligence to really understand the company, its operations, its customers, and investors at a fundamental level.

To avoid boring you with the dozens of pages of notes that I've taken, I've summarized my views below.

Diligence - Investors

To get a deeper understanding of Pagaya from the investment side, I reached out to one of their long term investors, Oak HC/FT, to swap notes with them. My goal was to understand their thesis in the business, from when they led the series B round in 2018 all the way to their recent convertible note in March of 2023. Aside from encouraging language, Oak's actions speak far louder than words given that they've continually invested (and reinvested) in Pagaya for 5+ years and they have not sold a single share to date.

This is particularly notable since earlier round private investors are typically looking to exit firms upon going public, somewhat indiscriminately, rather than advocating to increase their stake. It gives me a higher degree of confidence that Matt Streisfeld, who I perceive as very intelligent and on top of things, has spent the better part of 5 years thinking about this company and is still going back to the trough to double/triple down on the investment. From an outside investor's perspective, he'll probably know the business better than anyone ever will. I particularly liked how Oak structured their latest convertible note in an elegant way, that provided the company with capital on non-predatory terms.

One notable thing that Matt helped me understand was Pagaya's expansion into the Single Family Residence (SFR) business via their acquisition of Darwin Homes. While I've been looking at the business from the perspective of a transactional basis (get money from group A, give money to group B), he helped me think about the business from an individualistic perspective. Pagaya has been building a database of credit data around the individual borrowers and their payment capabilities. This makes them well-suited to grow by offering more products and services at the borrower level. For example, having a five year payment history on a car loan for a 25-year old individual, they are in an advantaged position to underwrite a credit card, personal loan, or SFR loan when the time comes for that same person to seek alternative credit needs.

As a follow up, I'd like to try to talk to GIC (Singapore's sovereign wealth fund) to get a better feeling for their views on the company. On the surface, they're clearly bullish on the company, and it's notable that GIC has done both a long-term equity investment in the company (owning PGY stock), while simultaneously funding their ABS-related deals by being an anchor investor. This is notable because involvement of this nature realistically means two independent teams at GIC reviewed Pagaya and concluded that the debt and equity investments were good, each on their own merit. This type of situation is quite uncommon.

Diligence - Customers

Pagaya is a "B2B2C" business, and the "C" part doesn't even know that they're interacting with Pagaya. The primary "business" that Pagaya is selling to are the sales and financing firms that are choosing to integrate Pagaya's AI into their workflow to increase their loan acceptance rates and generate more sales. They call these firms partners.

While I couldn't directly diligence any of Pagaya's enterprise partners, there are numerous interviews on the Tegus network ultimately confirming the same important facts:

Technical Integration with Pagaya is relatively seamless. Once integrated, scaling is easy.

Working with Pagaya on an ongoing basis is efficient. There aren't major technical hiccups plaguing the process.

Most importantly, their relationship with Pagaya is value add for their business. This is because Pagaya is a "second look" loan approval that will approve/decline a loan after the primary business has declined it. If it wasn't for Pagaya's approval, the customer would have left empty handed and the business loses a sale.

I think that third item, although obvious when stated, is one of the things that needs to be highlighted to potential Pagaya investors: The nature of their business is incremental for all parties involved. Let me dig deeper with this narrative:

There are thousands of institutions with capital that needs to be deployed/invested efficiently. These are idle dollars that are seeking yield. Conversely, there are millions of Americans who are currently being declined for their car loan, credit card, personal line of credit, because their credit scores don't fit a legacy/archaic/crude scoring system that is run by institutions who are notoriously conservative. Pagaya's existence is to solve this matching problem by putting those dollars into the hands of those that need it. Pagaya's not competing with other banks to give money to the same people who already 'obviously' qualify for debt. Pagaya's creating value by expanding the loan market to those who (by the AI's standards) deserve it and have previously been ignored/declined.

Thinking about this narrative has led me to this graph which I think most accurately represents the market landscape for Pagaya:

Market Landscape (Author)

Aside from other startups catering to this specific market segment, Pagaya has very little competition. Since there's a significant amount of untapped markets to grow into, the little competition that does exist is a "land grab" style of competition versus a direct "market share" adversarial competition. This is a favorable landscape, and it certainly helps that Pagaya currently holds a leadership position among its few peers. This graph is what realistically makes me extremely bullish about the company's future prospects. I don't see any particularly strong impediments to Pagaya being able to expand revenues dramatically in the coming years.

One misunderstood issue is that there are dozens of fintech players that are competing with Pagaya. In reality, most of these companies are partners of Pagaya, providing sourcing (ultimately revenues) to the company. Here's a list of some of the B2B2C partners that work with Pagaya: Ally Financial, Klarna, LendingClub, Marlette, Prosper, Avant, Upgrade, SoFi, Rocket, Best Egg, Flagship.

Their competitors, primarily Upstart, takes its own vertical slice out of the graph similar to Pagaya and has similar market share. There are many ways to count the total addressable market, or "TAM," of this market, but the total penetrated portion of the second look business is comfortably below 10%, meaning there's tons of space for industry growth.

Diligence - Management

I had the opportunity to get out to Pagaya HQ in New York and meet with the CEO, CFO, and head of IR, to talk about some of my perceptions of the company as an investor. The fact that they were even willing to meet with me was a good starting point, as they're signaling their willingness to listen and engage with the investing public.

Due to disclosure constraints (and me not wanting to acquire any morsel of non-public information), the conversation was obviously pretty one-sided where I talked about how I perceived management's decisions and disclosures. For brevity, I'll summarize my main points below:

The company needs to do a better job communicating with the public. It's normal for a young, previously private company to be accustomed to "keeping their heads down and focus on operating." But now that they're public, they need to be boastful and celebrate their wins more. The fact that Pagaya is the #1 issuer of consumer-backed ABS should be its own press release, not a small note in their quarterly earnings announcement. This is particularly important given that half of their business (institutional funding) is already publicly disclosed via Bloomberg, S&P, Finsight, Kroll, etc. and it puts equity investors at a disadvantage not to have that information flow easily surfaced. I was surprised and disappointed at the company's guidance, which I view as conservative. While I appreciate the desire to be conservative, I think this situation was a little extreme. In fact, I find the financial guidance to be contradictory against their medium-term ambitions ($25B+ network volume). If they're going to come anywhere near the numbers they've stated, they need to be growing considerably faster in the short term. They currently have a pretty optimal climate to grow aggressively, I really want to see them take their shot soon. The business is extremely complicated. I don't think that's a particularly actionable criticism, as it's just the nature of the beast and will take time to outgrow. We did agree, half jokingly and half seriously, that being profitable makes investors a lot less sensitive to understanding the complications and machinations of the business model, i.e., "If you're very profitable, I don't need to understand the business as much." This means prioritizing profitability over business growth(2) should be a focus (especially since growth requires capital, which benefits from a higher stock price, which creates a feedback loop). The majority of their recent actions appear to be aligned with this.

(2) To clarify, growing their network volume by underwriting more loans generates more profit and is the "safer, more desirable" type of growth. Growing their business by investing in new/other business lines is less desirable at this time since it impacts short term profitability. Darwin is a relatively small transaction and not too financially material, but if they were to acquire a large firm that had significantly negative EBITDA, this would be a very hard pill for investors to swallow.

Management was very respectful of my opinions, pushing back and occasionally offering color to help me see their perspective on some of the issues that I've flagged. They seem very well attuned with the business and passionate about what they're doing, and I came away feeling very confident that they're on top of things. I've also got a long list of questions to follow up with them on, which I'll share once we get some schedules synced.

So what is Pagaya actually worth?

With the qualitative metrics out of the way, we can start putting together a quantitative picture. I believe trying to build a detailed forecast model 2+ years out for a company like this simply doesn't make sense. In order to see whether they're "on track" to meet these goals, I'm looking at their quarterly results and guidance closely to see whether the company's execution is consistent with their growth ambitions. The following are the company provided guidance numbers, Wall Street Analysts Forecasts, and my forecasts.

Pagaya Q2 Expectations (Company Reports, Analyst Reports, My Model)

My forecast variables

Q2 Network Volume of $2 Billion. I don't understand why they're guiding to 0% sequential network volume growth- other than to be extremely conservative. The market is overall in good shape and investor demand for PGY securitization is at an all-time high. They have the network demand to support growth, and I'd be surprised if they don't use it. If for some reason Q2 ends up being flat, aside from being shocked I'd expect them to catch up in the back half of the year by growing faster.

Expenses ex-production costs. This was $95M in Q4'22, and $87M in Q1'23. Q1 included one-time severance costs with respect to their reduction in force and we should see that come out of the Q2 number. I think this lands around $83M.

Q2 Fee Revenue Less Production Costs are 2.85%. This has increased from Q1 2023 which was 2.70% and I hope that it has bottomed out at these levels. Management didn't explicitly give any guidance for this number, but implicitly they are suggesting it will be higher. That's because they've guided EBITDA for Q2 to be higher than Q1 while keeping revenues flat. Despite a decrease in expenses, additional EBITDA likely needs to be generated from the revenue side of the business in order to meet their guidance.

EBITDA - $10 Million. Given the pickup in gross margin from higher network volumes, as well as decreased overhead expenses, I see Pagaya with the potential to print a $10M EBITDA number versus their guidance of $7.5M.

Being right with my numbers at a surface level is irrelevant. Whether the company makes an extra $2m EBITDA is a rounding error for a $500m+ business. However, meeting/beating these numbers does matter because it helps solidify the trajectory that the business is on.

At this point, the two numbers that are the most crucial to the business is the Network Volume and FRLPC %. The latter, essentially being the contribution margin that the business makes from every additional $1 of network volume. The first $8 Billion or so in network volume, which is what the company is currently doing, is needed to cover their fixed costs. But beyond that, the economies of scale start to massively benefit the business. An extra $2 Billion (25% growth) in revenues could potentially add $50m+ in EBITDA assuming a 3% FRLPC. When I talk about the "inflection point" that Pagaya is at, this is the manifestation of that.

The question is whether or not Pagaya is going to be able to hit their "high growth" scenario or not. Here are some rough valuation guideposts that I've put together to map out where the company lands in the next few years.

Author Estimates (Author)

If the company doesn't grow, it's just going to languish and be worth very little (realistically nothing, because companies tend to burn their remaining capital trying to turn the business around).

The current low-growth scenario that they find themselves in is likely due to the overall macro environment which has given them a reason to be cautious and pause, and to review how their underwriting would perform in a drastically different environment (one not seen in 30+ years). The data coming back has been positive (they're consistently beating their benchmarks), so I don't see them continuing to be as cautious going forward.

That leaves us with the high growth scenario that I think is by far the most likely of the three. Given my analysis, the operating metrics and the market landscape seems to support Pagaya's ambitions of $25B in Network Volume with a 3-4% FRLPC. After accounting for some debt and equity raises in order for the balance sheet to support those types of network volumes, my model suggests that the company will be worth $5-6 per share if they meet these goals. Discounting this back (or weighting this against a moderate chance of business failure), it's not difficult to see a clear path for the stock to be $3/share in the coming quarters. This is contingent on the company being able to print $50m-100m annual adjusted EBITDA in the next year or two which will firmly put them on track to hit their targets.

Reasons for my longer-term view of success

Pagaya holds the leading position in the consumer-backed ABS market, having the largest market share. Their ABS issuances are 2-3x oversubscribed, and the lineup of institutions trying to get money allocated into the Pagaya AI based debt securities is extensive. In other words, there's huge demand for Pagaya's "product." Credibility matters a lot in this market, and Pagaya's lead is more likely to grow than to be usurped.

Company Presentation Company Presentation

Pagaya has a massive amount of spare capacity amongst their current lending partners. Somewhat unintuitively, when they sign up a new partner, the partner starts by "only sending" 10% or 15% of their rejection volume to Pagaya. Over time, they grow that volume. Pagaya is currently only looking at ~30% of their current partners loan volumes which means they can scale by 3x or more by simply expanding with their existing contracts. The graph I presented earlier can be enhanced to illustrate this point:

Author's Model

Pagaya has stated that their economics with their partners scales favorably for Pagaya. As they take on larger volumes, the cut that they take increases leading to higher FRLPC %. That being said, the number has trended lower in recent quarters which is likely due to the partner mix that they have been using (larger partners gets better economics).

Pagaya's delinquency rates have been consistently beating their benchmarks despite significant turmoil in the consumer lending space. This is why their ABS issuances have so much demand: the performance of their underwriting has consistently outperformed. While I don't think I, or any outsider, can ever feel entirely comfortable to just "trust the AI is making the correct decisions," the empirical data has yet to show any reason to be concerned. Their track record of understanding their risks continues to get longer, and new incumbents can never "catch up" to this time series.

Company Presentation

The market potential passes the intuitive sanity check for me. I can see and understand why the business exists, the problems that it solves, the economic value provided (and the cut it takes for creating that value). While this is a fluffy point, at a high level it's important to ignore the numbers and ask yourself "does this business actually make sense?" People have been lending money for a millennia, and people will likely continue to do so for a very long time. We have so much data, it makes sense to be using that to make these important underwriting decisions.

Conclusion

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operations have been nearly flawless to date (seriously, point to a bad decision they've made to date in the comments), and my extensive diligence reveals a strong operating network that both confirms their existing success and supports the company's growth in the future.

Despite the increased risk with a $1.20 stock price, I think that the potential upside far outweighs the risks of holding the stock. I wish I had bought more stock at $0.80 because now I'm forced to add at $1.20. I think it is extremely likely that the company significantly beats its FY2023 guidance, and if so, I can see the company quickly trading up to the $2-$3 range on its way to a $6+ stock price when they're at $25B in network volume.

As mentioned in my previous article, there are dozens of oddities and quirks to Pagaya that I believe contribute to its mispricing. I love this, because I look at it as a "Moneyball" scenario, where assets are mispriced for irrational reasons. I think those factors are still in play, but will fade into the background in the next 12 months.

I've had a hard time writing this piece because it's a very complicated company with a lot of moving pieces, but also because it's hard to articulate why I think there's such a high possibility of mispricing here. Having thought about it more carefully, I've realized that what I see with Pagaya is a fundamental disconnect between the debt (ABS) markets and the equity market. The debt markets love the Pagaya product, they've analyzed the defaults, the risks, and are happily buying billions of dollars of these securitized loans. They are saying, loud and clear, the Pagaya AI works and I'm willing to risk billions of dollars of investment capital to trust the AI. Meanwhile, the equity market struggles to allocate $10 or $20 million dollars into the company's stock. I'm willing to bet the debt markets are right by purchasing Pagaya's securities, and that the equity markets are wrong (to be ignoring PGY or pricing it this low).

I'm eagerly awaiting the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Q2 results and any morsels of information that they release between now and then.