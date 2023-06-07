Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pagaya: Still Underpriced, And Setting The Stage To Grow Quickly

Jun. 07, 2023 11:31 AM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)UPST
Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
868 Followers

Summary

  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd., an AI-driven consumer lending platform, has seen a 50% increase in its stock price since the previous article, and I remain bullish on the company's future prospects due to its strong operating network and market potential.
  • I expect Pagaya to significantly beat its FY2023 guidance, potentially leading to a stock price in the $2-$3 range on its way to a $6+ valuation when the company reaches $25B in network volume.
  • Despite the increased risk with a $1.20 stock price, I believe the potential upside far outweighs the risks of holding the stock and plan to add more shares at the current price.

Shot of two unrecognizable businessmen shaking hands in a office

PeopleImages

Preamble

This article is designed to be a follow-up to the previous article that I published about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) entitled Pagaya: Misunderstood and Mispriced. In that article, I presented a thesis that the $0.80/share equity was underpriced

Market Landscape

Market Landscape (Author)

A screenshot of a report Description automatically generated with low confidence

Pagaya Q2 Expectations (Company Reports, Analyst Reports, My Model)

Pro Forma Forecast

Author Estimates (Author)

ABS Issuances

Company Presentation

ABS Oversubscription

Company Presentation

Market Landscape

Author's Model

Default Rates

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
868 Followers
Kevin is the Director of the Realtime Analysis and Investment Lab (RAIL) at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.  In addition, he is a lecturer and teaches MBA and undergraduate courses on trading and investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long PGY, Short PGY Aug $1C, Short PGY Aug $1P.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.