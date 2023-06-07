Images By Tang Ming Tung

Americans' excess savings from the pandemic continues to dwindle. While the domestic labor market is robust and wage gains creep into 'real' territory, inflation remains a challenge for consumers. The retail trade-down effect continues, and there are winners and losers.

Following a cataclysmic Dollar General Q1 report, there are questions about how retailers serving the lower-end market will perform. This morning, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) modestly topped analysts' earnings expectations while posting a revenue beat as well. Shares were little changed on Wednesday morning despite the firm raising guidance.

I have a hold rating on the stock based on a fair valuation and neutral technical view.

Excess Savings: Down But Not Out

Sober Look

According to Bank of America Global Research, OLLI is a 400+ store discount retailer offering merchandise across a broad variety of categories including housewares, food, books, floorcoverings, electronics, and toys. Brand name and closeout merchandise sourced from overstocks, package changes, canceled orders, and other sources represent about 70% of sales. The company targets 1-2% comps, low double-digit store growth, mid-teens sales growth, and 20% net income/EPS growth with a long-term target of 1,050+ stores.

The Pennsylvania-based $3.8 billion market cap Broadline Retail industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at a high 37.8 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Following the decent first quarter reported on the 7th, it is key for investors to monitor margin trends, and second-half margins could improve as the company should enjoy a favorable sourcing environment over the coming year. As other retailers look to shed inventories, a company like OLLI stands to benefit. Also, a continued trade-down among low-end consumers is a tailwind. Still, a deterioration in the jobs market and reduced excess savings among Americans are risks.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply in 2023 before per-share profits rebound to above 2022 levels. EPS is then expected to climb at a solid pace through 2026. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is on par with what BofA projects. While the retailer is modestly free cash flow positive, no dividends are expected to be paid in the coming quarters. With earnings multiples now in the low to mid-20s, shares do not appear like a great value. But let's dig deeper. OLLI's EV/EBITDA ratio is near that of the broad market in the out year.

Ollie's: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we apply a 25 multiple on 2024 EPS of $2.60, then the stock should be in the mid $60s - and that is just slightly above where it trades post-earnings this morning. The 25 P/E is justified since its 5-year average multiple is 32, and amid today's higher rates, a discount is warranted. Thus, I am a hold on valuation.

OLLI: Not On The Bargain Rack

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a projected Q2 2023 earnings date of Thursday, August 31 BMO. Before that, there could be volatility around the June 15 annual shareholders' meeting.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

With OLLI shares modestly higher in the premarket as of this writing, the options market priced in a much more expensive straddle when analyzing the value of at-the-money puts and calls. Traders anticipated a 9.7% stock price swing. Considering the previous two moves were -17.5% and +9.8% respectively, today's light move is a sign of stabilization.

OLLI: Big Earnings Move Was Expected, But Not Playing Out

ORATS

The Technical Take

With OLLI near fair value and shares settling in around the low $60s, I see some bullish signs on the chart, but long-term resistance in the low to mid-$70s is a challenge for the bulls. Notice in the chart below that shares are up massively from the March 2022 low near $38, but a failure to rise above the late 2021 peak keeps the bears in charge right now.

Also take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average - that trend indicator is basically flat in its slope, signaling lukewarm price action. What is optimistic, though, is that there have been volume spikes lately on upward moves in the shares, which may portend an eventual retest of the noted resistance zone. Overall, like the valuation, the technical picture is neutral.

OLLI: High Lows, Encouraging Volume Trends, But Key Resistance

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on OLLI due to the stock being near its intrinsic value and with the technical chart lacking an uptrend or major longer-term momentum.