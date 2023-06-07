Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Appian: Efficiency Is A Concern

Jun. 07, 2023 11:48 AM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)
Richard Durant
Summary

  • Appian's operating profitability has deteriorated over time, despite modest growth, calling into the company's competitive position.
  • LLMs are likely to cause a proliferation of low-code/no-code and developer productivity tools, increasing competition.
  • Appian's valuation is not justified by the company's growth, efficiency, end market or competitive positioning.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is a leading provider of software for low-code application development and process automation. Competition is increasing though, particularly from platforms that are introducing low-code functionality as part of a larger strategy. LLMs also have the potential to shift competitive

Macro Indicators of Technology Spending

Figure 1: Macro Indicators of Technology Spending (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Appian Capabilities

Figure 2: Appian Capabilities (source: Appian)

Appian AI Solutions

Figure 3: Appian AI Solutions (source: Appian)

Appian Solutions

Figure 4: Appian Solutions (source: Appian)

Appian Customer Segmentation

Figure 5: Appian Customer Segmentation (source: Appian)

Appian Vertical Focus Areas

Figure 6: Appian Vertical Focus Areas (source: Appian)

Job Openings Mentioning Power Apps in the Job Requirements

Figure 7: Job Openings Mentioning Power Apps in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Appian Revenue

Figure 8: Appian Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Appian)

Appian Customers

Figure 9: Appian Customers (source: Created by author using data from Appian)

Job Openings Mentioning Appian in the Job Requirements

Figure 10: Job Openings Mentioning Appian in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

"Appian Pricing" Search Interest

Figure 11: "Appian Pricing" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Appian Gross Profit Margins

Figure 12: Appian Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Appian)

Appian Cloud Gross Renewal Rate

Table 1: Appian Cloud Gross Renewal Rate (source: Created by author using data from Appian)

Appian Profit Margins

Figure 13: Appian Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Appian Operating Expenses

Figure 14: Appian Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Appian)

Appian Job Openings

Figure 15: Appian Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Appian Relative Valuation

Figure 16: Appian Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

