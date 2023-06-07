Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nomura: Investment Banking Relatively Resilient, But Sours The Picture

Jun. 07, 2023 11:49 AM ETNomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR)
Summary

  • Nomura Holdings, Inc. costs are not very under control, and losses in revenues, particularly unavoidable declines in IB, are hurting profits.
  • Otherwise, the products you'd expect to continue to perform well did perform well. Speculative products and equity products.
  • Better Japanese equity market conditions helped with gains in AM as well as activity for the retail segment.
  • But the more remarkable element is in IB. Japan's positioning created a better than average ECM and DCM outcome. Advisory was the issue, but private placement was resilient.
  • Greentech definitely helped again. The problem is costs, any revenue drop looks bad on the bottom line. Nomura is looking to cost control.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has benefited from somewhat of a revival in equity markets, particularly in the Japanese markets, a standout performer this year. Other products for speculators also drew volumes, and the AM and retail businesses did

nomura q4 2023 pres

IB Results (Q4 2023 Pres)

nmr is q4 2023

IS (Q4 2023 PR)

