Surge In 0DTE Options Volume Spurs Creation Of Cboe's 1-Day VIX

Jun. 07, 2023 11:53 AM ETVIX
Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • Interest in shorter-duration derivatives has surged, with about half of the options volume in the S&P 500 in April being in options that expired on the day of the trade.
  • In response to the demand, Cboe Global Markets has launched the one-day VIX (VIX1D), which measures expected volatility using one-day or zero-day options in the S&P 500.
  • The VIX1D complements existing Cboe offerings in the volatility universe and is expected to provide greater insight into the short-term volatility environment.

As seen in the surge in zero-day options (0DTE) trading volumes, interest in shorter-duration derivatives has skyrocketed.

According to the Financial Times, about half of the options volume in the S&P 500 during the month of April was in

S&P 500 trading

OptionsMetrics

Luckbox Magazine
