imaginima

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) are both companies that provide AI (Artificial Intelligence) to customers both large and small. In PLTR's case, it is software and services, while in NVDA's case, it is mostly hardware in the form of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) chips and arrays.

GPUs have an advantage over CPUs (Central Processing Units) because they can process huge amounts of data in parallel meaning at the same time. This makes GPUs ideal for virtually every AI application.

With the current momentum being seen in the market for any company remotely involved in AI, both these companies have come to the forefront as investors look for potentially large future capital gains in the AI market sector. The sector was set on fire when Nvidia announced spectacular Q1 earnings on May 24th, and their CEO Jensen Huang predicted a trillion-dollar market as everyone transitions from the old way to the new AI way.

“A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.

So AI will not be just in some but in EVERY product, service, and business process.

I wrote about Nvidia recently in the article "Nvidia Stock Is Overvalued, I Prefer The ARM IPO Instead," and I wrote about Palantir in this article "Palantir: The Microsoft Of Artificial Intelligence."

Obviously, Nvidia will make its money on chips while PLTR will make its money on software using those chips.

If we look at the AI market sector itself, we can see that PLTR and NVDA are both in the top 10 in terms of market cap.

companiesmarketcap.com

As indicated above, Nvidia has a market cap of about 30 times PLTRs.

In this article, I will compare the two companies on the basis of many factors to determine which one is the better investment opportunity at this time.

Palantir and Nvidia Financial Metrics

When we look at the financial metrics comparing the two companies on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) basis, several metrics should be noted. The first one is that NVDA is about 30 times the size of PLTR on a market cap basis and 13x on a revenue basis.

In the Gross Margin % (Line 5), you can see that Palantir's GM is much higher than NVDA's 80% to 58%. But based on GM to Market Value Percentage (Line 8) and GM to Enterprise Value (Line 9), PLTR's margins are about double NVDA's. Remember though, these numbers are on a TTM basis.

When it comes to EBITDA (Line 13), NVDA wins in a landslide.

On the Net Debt (Line 12) both companies have more cash than long-term debt.

Seeking Alpha and author

Free Cash Flow ("FCF," Line 15) is also in NVDA's favor, but despite the big disparity in dollars, the Price to FCF (Line 16) is in PLTR's favor. This implies NVIDIA generates much more cash per dollar of sales than NVDA does.

On an earnings basis, NVDA's EPS (Line 10) is much higher than PLTR's resulting in a lower (better) P/E Ratio (Line 12) than PLTR.

One other issue of note is the comparison of revenue growth in the latest quarter compared to the same quarter last year. It shows PLTR increased its revenue by 18% and NVDA with a decrease of 12%.

Seeking Alpha and author

Year-over-year, NVDA does not look good, but in projections forward it looks terrific.

NVIDIA

When looking at the Financial Metrics in total, Palantir looks underpriced relative to NVDA but does not project the earnings and cash flow that NVDA does.

What Do Analysts Think?

Wall Street analysts appear to have relatively strong feelings for NVDA, with Wall Street plus Seeking Alpha analysts combined showing 55 Buys and only 14 Sells. And note that NVIDIA has 33 Strong Buy recommendations a very high number. Palantir, on the other hand, has only 11 Buys offset by 10 Sells.

Seeking Alpha and author

Quant ratings over the last year for PLTR look like a crazy quilt with every rating in the book spread over the last 12 months. But currently, quants have a Hold rating for PLTR.

Seeking Alpha

For NVDA it is a consistent Hold pattern in spite of the huge quarter and projections.

Seeking Alpha

Is Stock-Based Compensation An Issue For PLTR and NVDA?

SBC (stock-based compensation) is common in all high-tech sectors as a method of recruiting and retaining highly sought-after tech talent.

SBC usually consists of PSUs (performance-based units), RSUs (restricted stock units), and PSUs that are based on market conditions.

In the case of these two companies, the numbers are large relative to their total profits and market cap.

From NVDA's latest 10Q, it amounts to $6.5 billion:

As of April 30, 2023, there was $6.55 billion of aggregate unearned stock-based compensation expense. This amount is expected to be recognized over a weighted average period of 2.5 years for RSUs, PSUs, and market-based PSUs, and 1.1 years for ESPP.

And from PLTR's latest 10Q:

As of March 31, 2023, the total unrecognized stock-based compensation expense related to options outstanding was $686.5 million which is expected to be recognized over a weighted-average service period of seven years.

Note that NVD's $6.5 billion is recognizable over a much shorter time period, 2.5 years, than PLTR's $685 million over 7 years.

From management's perspective, you either offer SBCs to employees or they go to work for someone who does.

Conclusion

When investors look at investing in a new technology like AI, they have to decide whether it is mostly a hype train or is it the equivalent of the beginning of the internet itself.

The increasing value assigned to NVDA over the last few weeks is nothing short of spectacular. And according to NVDA, it is a trillion-dollar opportunity for a company currently doing $27 billion a year in revenue meaning the runway for future sales is long and very, very, large.

NVIDIA

You will notice that Nvidia Corporation has two AI software offerings, too, with a combined potential opportunity of $300 billion.

If you have a very long investment horizon, you could buy both NVDA and PLTR stocks right now and just put them away.

If you have a shorter time frame of say 2-3 years, then I would choose Nvidia Corporation stock as a Buy for capital appreciation over that time frame and Palantir Technologies Inc. stock would be a Hold due to its slower growth projections.