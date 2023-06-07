Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Investors Need To Know About A U.S. Recession, China's Recovery, And Eurozone Inflation

Jun. 07, 2023 11:40 AM ETDDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVW, IWC, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPVM, SPVU, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, USMC, USMF, USVM, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.43K Followers

Summary

  • Data suggests the US economy is certainly slowing down, but it does not tell us a recession is definitely underway.
  • Recent data has shown a cooling of China’s economic growth, but I believe it’s temporary, and also lopsided.
  • The eurozone headline inflation rate has fallen, but the risk is that the European Central Bank could overdo rate hikes.

container port aerial look

jpgfactory/E+ via Getty Images

By Kristina Hooper Chief Global Market Strategist, Invesco

Well, I’m breathing a sigh of relief. The debt ceiling has been suspended until January 2025, and we no longer have to worry about the US defaulting on its financial

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.43K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.