Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF: Inexperienced Manager Warrants Caution

Jun. 07, 2023 12:33 PM ETThe Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (PP)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative companies with pricing power, focusing on those disrupting mature industries or operating within disruptive industries.
  • The fund has a concentrated portfolio, with top 10 holdings comprising 86.2% of the fund's portfolio, and has delivered impressive YTD returns of 38.7% as of May 31, 2023.
  • However, investors should be cautious due to the fund's heavy concentration in a handful of stocks and potential volatility in returns.
  • The fund manager's lack of experience is also a major risk for the PP ETF.

Young male creator recording online media video on his room

Xavier Lorenzo/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, a personal friend forwarded me the details of The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:PP), and asked for my opinion.

The PP ETF is an active ETF managed by YouTube personality, Kevin Paffrath. It claims to

PP ETF top 10 holdings

Figure 1 - PP ETF top 10 holdings (mketf.com)

PP is heavily concentrated in technology and consumer discretionary stocks

Figure 2 - PP is heavily concentrated in technology and consumer discretionary (Morningstar)

PP has been hot YTD

Figure 3- PP has been hot YTD (mketf.com)

PP is very volatile

Figure 4 - PP is very volatile (Morningstar)

PP's performance is commensurate with XLK and XLC

Figure 5 - PP's performance is commensurate with XLK and XLC (sectorspdr.com)

Mr. Paffrath regularly records apocalyptic videos with regards to markets

Figure 6 - Mr. Paffrath regularly records apocalyptic themed videos with regards to markets (YouTube)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

