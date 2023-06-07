Xavier Lorenzo/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, a personal friend forwarded me the details of The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:PP), and asked for my opinion.

The PP ETF is an active ETF managed by YouTube personality, Kevin Paffrath. It claims to invest in innovative companies with 'pricing power', hence the meme-like ticker.

Overall, I would recommend my friend to stay on the sidelines for now. Although the fund has been red-hot YTD, there is not enough data to judge the fund's strategy. My biggest concern is the manager's lack of experience managing investment funds.

Fund Overview

The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks to invest in innovative companies that have 'pricing power'.

Innovative companies are those that are engaged in the "development of new products or services, technological advancements, consumer engagement, and/or disruptive approaches with respect to business growth" that the manager expects will have a significant impact on the market or industry in which the company operates.

Furthermore, the manager invests in those innovative companies that it deems to have more 'pricing power' than their peers. 'Pricing power' is defined as the ability to raise prices without a decrease in demand.

The PP ETF has $29 million in assets and charges a 0.77% expense ratio.

Strategy In Detail (Or Lack Of...)

The manager begins by screening an initial universe of U.S.-listed companies with market capitalization over $100 million using a proprietary screening methodology. Then the manager will use internal research and analysis to identify those innovative companies that can capitalize on pricing power, as exhibited by price elasticity; development of new products or services; superior consumer engagement; and technological advancements and innovation.

In particular, the manager will focus on the company's with track record in disrupting mature industries (i.e. electric vehicles) or operating within disruptive industries (i.e. social media, blockchain), and/or track record of launching first-to-market products.

The fund may also hold up to 30% of assets in 'targeted ETFs' for macro hedging purposes.

While the fund's website and marketing documents are very slick, they do not provide much detail on the actual strategies the fund manager employs to select securities. Investors in the PP ETF are essentially betting on the acumen of the star manager, Kevin Paffrath, in selecting stocks that are likely to outperform because they have 'pricing power'.

Meet The Manager, Kevin Paffrath

The manager of the PP ETF is Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube celebrity / financial analyst whose most viewed video is titled "How to Buy Your First Rental Property (Noob vs Pro) | Step By Step". Mr. Paffrath is an American 'rags to riches' story; according to one of his popular videos, he went from earning $1,800 in 2009 to being a millionaire.

According to his profile, Mr. Paffrath is a former top real estate agent, broker, YouTuber with over 1.87 million subscribers, a licensed financial advisor, and now, an active ETF fund manager. Talk about a jack of all trades!

Extremely Concentrated Portfolio

Figure 1 shows the top 10 portfolio holdings of the PP ETF as of June 6, 2023. The PP ETF is extremely concentrated, with the top 10 holdings comprising 86.2% of the fund's portfolio, including 26.1% held in Tesla (TSLA).

Figure 1 - PP ETF top 10 holdings (mketf.com)

The fund is essentially a technology / consumer discretionary fund, as those two sectors comprise 93% of the fund's portfolio (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - PP is heavily concentrated in technology and consumer discretionary (Morningstar)

Fantastic Returns Out Of The Gate

The PP ETF has delivered fantastic returns out of the gate with 38.7% returns YTD to May 31, 2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3- PP has been hot YTD (mketf.com)

However, investors are cautioned that there is simply not enough performance data to properly judge the PP ETF. With such a heavy concentration in a handful of stocks, returns for the PP ETF are bound to be quite volatile.

For example, since the fund's inception in November 28, 2022, the annualized return is only 21.9%. That means returns must have been pretty weak in December 2022. In fact, looking at a price chart of PP, we can see that the PP ETF dipped to a low of $16.83 on January 3, 2023, from its inception price of $20.00 or a loss of ~16% in December (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - PP is very volatile (Morningstar)

Nonetheless, PP's YTD performance is impressive and is commensurate with the strong rally in mega-cap technology companies, with the technology-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) returning 33.4% and 31.9% respectively to June 6th, 2023 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - PP's performance is commensurate with XLK and XLC (sectorspdr.com)

The question is how will the PP fund perform in the coming months and years?

Lack Of Experience A Major Concern

My concern is that Mr. Paffrath does not have a long history of money management, so it is unknown how he will react and respond to adversity. While it is all butterflies and roses when the portfolio is performing, will Mr. Paffrath maintain his conviction on his top picks in a pullback?

Some of Mr. Paffrath's YouTube videos may shed some light on his temperament. For example, Mr. Paffrath recorded a video titled "The Bears Are Back" on June 5th, 2023 after the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%. He recorded a video titled "The Economy *JUST* Flipped | NEW Rate HIKES Coming" with an apocalyptic background on May 25th (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Mr. Paffrath regularly records apocalyptic themed videos with regards to markets (YouTube)

While these apocalypse-themed videos may just be Mr. Paffrath's way to attract YouTube viewership (otherwise known as 'click-bating'), it is potentially disturbing that the manager of the PP ETF have such polarizing views. Regular readers know that I am cautious on the markets because economic indicators point to a potential recession. However, Mr. Paffrath's doomsday-styled videos puts my personal bearish market views to shame.

Furthermore, while Mr. Paffrath suggests caution in his videos, the PP ETF is positioned for a 'hyper risk-on' scenario with concentrated bets in Tesla and other growth stocks. Mr. Paffrath's economic views and his investment portfolio simply does not reconcile.

Conclusion

The PP ETF is a heavily concentrated active ETF focusing on companies with 'pricing power'. There is very limited information on the fund's website for analysts like myself to gauge the fund's strategy. While the fund has been red hot YTD, its heavy concentration could to very volatile returns. I am personally hesitant to invest in Kevin's PP without more performance data and strategy details.