Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bilibili: Advertising Business Presents Upside Potential

Jun. 07, 2023 12:54 PM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • Advertising business to continue to be a key growth driver in FY 2023, facilitated by the DAU-oriented growth approach and livestreaming e-commerce.
  • Cost efficiency initiatives also drive margin expansion.
  • Despite some risks, I assign BILI an overweight rating, and expect a 15% upside.

Young woman making vlog video with laptop

tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is a Chinese online long-form video-sharing entertainment platform recognized for its anime, comics, and gaming / ACG content, which has gained popularity among Generation Z / Gen Z users. The company has four revenue streams - advertising, mobile games, VAS / value-added services, and IP derivative/e-commerce merchandising.

BILI 20F

BILI 20F

BILI presentation

BILI presentation

BILI presentation

BILI presentation

BILI presentation

BILI presentation

reuters

reuters

BILI's 20-F

BILI's 20-F

author's own analysis

author's own analysis

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.6K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.