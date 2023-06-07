Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ero Copper: Strong Prospects But Shares May Become Cheaper

Jun. 07, 2023 12:56 PM ETEro Copper Corp. (ERO), ERO:CA
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
999 Followers

Summary

  • Ero Copper Corp. has attractive growth potential but could face near-term challenges due to an expected recession weighing on copper demand.
  • The company's share price is likely to be negatively impacted by the recession, but this could create a more attractive entry point for investors.
  • Ero's growth plans include doubling annual copper production and increasing gold production, making the company an attractive investment for exposure to both markets.

copper ore, macro photography, ore extraction mine, metal used in the production of conductive material

RHJ

Ero Copper Corp. Earns a Hold Rating for Now

My analysis supports a Hold rating for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) (TSX:ERO:CA) as I believe more attractive share prices are likely to form than the current ones.

This Canadian

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
999 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.