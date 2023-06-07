Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macro And Execution Issues Leave United Natural Foods Investors Feeling Sick

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.96K Followers

Summary

  • United Natural Foods, Inc. missed profit expectations in FQ3 and revised EBITDA guidance significantly lower for the next quarter on weak core gross margins.
  • United Natural Foods was one of the biggest beneficiaries of inflation and procurement gains, but the quick reversal in these gains and poor per-case profit visibility has left management flat-footed.
  • The company is investing in automation and digitalization to improve logistical capabilities and efficiencies while also pursuing a multi-point operational efficiency program.
  • United Natural Foods shares do look undervalued on a long-term basis, but the stock remains risky as management acknowledges weak visibility into per-case profitability, and it is unclear if the worst is now in view.

Picture of warehouse full of goods.

dusanpetkovic/iStock via Getty Images

What macro drivers can give, they can quickly and unpredictably take away. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was one of the biggest beneficiaries from the pandemic and the inflation that followed shortly thereafter, but

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.96K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.