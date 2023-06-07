Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Call June 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crowe - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bolanle Akinlade - Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Immunology & Inflammation

Brook Jennings - Vice President, Commercial Dermatology

Conference Call Participants

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Akash Tewari

Good morning, everyone. For those who just got back from ASCO, I feel sorry for you, I am exhausted as well. But this is Day 1 of our Jefferies Healthcare Conference, something that I am just really excited about. And I have the pleasure of hosting Regeneron. And I am going to hand it off to Ryan for some brief introductions and forward-looking statements and then we’ll get into some questions.

Ryan Crowe

Thanks, Akash and thanks for having us here at the Jefferies conference. It’s always well attended and I am excited to be here. I will start off with some forward-looking statement disclosures. I’d like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements about Regeneron. And each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in such statements. A description of material risks and uncertainties can be found in Regeneron’s SEC filings. Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. So, we have Bola Akinlade and Brooke Jennings here from Regeneron both in the I&I space since. They are probably new to most of you guys out there. I thought we’d have them do a little intro on what their background and what they are responsible for at Regeneron. So, Bola, why don’t you take it away?

Bolanle Akinlade

Thank you very much, Brian and thank you very

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.