Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 12:48 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Call June 7, 2023 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Maciel - EVP & Global CFO

Rafael de Oliveira - EVP & Zone President, International Markets

Carlos Abrams-Rivera - EVP & President, North America

Conference Call Participants

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Steve Powers

All right, everybody. Welcome back. Thank you. And thanks, especially Kraft Heinz, for returning to the conference. We've got a full stage here today. So I want to introduce and thank personally, we'll go over here, Andre Maciel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We have Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President, and President of the North America Zone; and Rafael Oliveira, Executive Vice President and President of the International markets. So between the 3 of them, we're going to cover all the financial questions and we're going to cover the whole world geographically. So thank you, again, all 3 of you for being here.

Andre Maciel

Thanks for inviting us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Powers

I guess, let's just set a broad context. You're coming off another good quarter in the first quarter, and I think trends quarter-to-date have been pretty solid based on the consumption data we track. That first quarter allowed you -- you exceeded expectations, allowed you to reaffirm the full year organic growth while raising guidance for gross margin expansion, EBITDA and EPS. Again, a very solid start to the year.

As you reflect on that and think about trends to date and the path ahead, how overall do you feel about how the business is performing. And where do you guys see the most sort of near- to medium-term opportunity?

Andre Maciel

Okay. No, thanks for the question. I'll take that. Andre speaking here, for those listening. So the business is performing quite well, and that's

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.