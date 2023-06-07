Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 12:49 PM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Johnson - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

Darren Rebelez - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Bramlage - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Karen Short - Credit Suisse

Anthony Bonadio - Wells Fargo

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Chuck Cerankosky - Northcoast Research

John Royall - JPMorgan

Jessica Taylor - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Full-Year 2023 Casey’s General Stores Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.

Brian Johnson

Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss the results from our fourth quarter and fiscal year-ended April 30, 2023. I am Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. With me today are Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements relating to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, the company's supply chain, business and integration strategies, plans and synergies, growth opportunities, and performance at our stores.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.