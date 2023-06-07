Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of Canada Surprises With A Hike And Hints At More To Come

Jun. 07, 2023 12:59 PM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, FXC
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The Bank of Canada has resumed interest rate increases after a five-month hiatus. Demand is proving to be more resilient and inflation could be more persistent.
  • Another hike looks likely in July, but we are wary about pushing for more aggressive action.
  • The attractive risk-adjusted carry can keep CAD in investors' favour for longer.

Facade of Bank of Canada

Marc Dufresne

By James Knightley & Francesco Pesole

BoC tightening is back

We have had a surprise 25bp interest rate increase from the Bank of Canada, which takes the target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, having been on hold at 4.5% since

