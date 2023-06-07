Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Frontier Communications Parent: Disappointing Revenues And No Catalyst In Sight

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
9 Followers

Summary

  • Frontier Communications Parent faces significant risks due to share dilution, negative cash flows, and a high net debt/EBITDA ratio.
  • The company's valuation is considered too high, with an 80x forward price-to-earnings ratio and uncertain revenue growth.
  • Better investment alternatives in the market, such as Charter Communications Inc, offer lower valuations and shareholder value through dividends or buybacks.

Side view of the production room with stands for the manufacture of electrical wiring for cars in a modern factory.

todaydesign/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Despite the significant position and presence, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) hasn't been able to translate into growing revenues that much. Looking at the historical chart of revenues they look flat out horrible.

The market that the company is in

Company

The balance sheet for the company

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report)

The leverage and debt the company

Company Leverage (Earnings Report)

The company guidance

Company Guidance (Investor Presentation)

Estimates for revenues the coming years

Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
9 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.