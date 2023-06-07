Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

trivago: A Profitable Business Trading At A Ridiculously Low Valuation

Jun. 07, 2023 2:41 PM ETtrivago N.V. (TRVG)
Finlay Robertson profile picture
Finlay Robertson
20 Followers

Summary

  • Trivago is a profitable and cash-generative business, with a promising future ahead and a large cash balance.
  • The business is hugely undervalued, trading at less than 3.1x 2023 EV/EBITDA, significantly below peer valuations.
  • Share buybacks look likely in the near future, which should act as a catalyst to make the market take another look at this business.

Info Graphics Business Pie Chart Character Person with Orange Travel Suitcase. 3d Rendering

doomu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is trading at a rock-bottom valuation, less than 3.1x forward EV/EBITDA which is way below peers and just objectively cheap. A large volume of recent insider selling has kept the price suppressed, but the

Chart showing return on advertising spend (ROAS), and total advertising spend

Company filings

Table showing revenue, CFO, capex, FCF, Adj. EBITDA and EBITDA margin since 2017

Company filings

This article was written by

Finlay Robertson profile picture
Finlay Robertson
20 Followers
An investor with experience working in a European buy-side institution, mostly interested in small-cap UK/European stocks, looking either for value opportunities or high-quality businesses for long-term investment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRVG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.