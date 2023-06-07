Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Management Presents at Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 1:50 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bank of America Global Technology Conference Transcript June 7, 2023 10:50 AM ET

Executives

Yusuf Mehdi - Consumer, Chief Marketing Officer and Corporate Vice President

Analysts

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Brad Sills

Good morning. Thanks everybody for joining. I am delighted to be welcoming Microsoft to the conference here on stage. I am Brad Sills, senior analyst covering large cap software including Microsoft. We are very fortunate today to have Yusuf Mehdi, who is Consumer, Chief Marketing Officer and Corporate Vice President. Thank you so much, Yusuf, for joining us.

Yusuf Mehdi

Thanks, Brad.

Brad Sills

Great to have you here.

Yusuf Mehdi

Yeah. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brad Sills

So why don’t we just start Yusuf with a little bit of your background and your role at Microsoft as Chief Marketer for the Consumer?

Yusuf Mehdi

Yeah. Great.

Brad Sills

Please.

Yusuf Mehdi

Yeah. It’s great to see everybody. Good morning. Yeah. In Microsoft, the role I play is I run essentially product marketing, product management for most all of the consumer products at the company. This includes Windows, our Surface device portfolio, Microsoft 365 Consumer and then most notably of late, Bing and Edge, and all of our AI -- consumer AI efforts.

Brad Sills

Wonderful. And why don’t we just start at high level, when we think of Microsoft, we think of the enterprise. So maybe if you could just touch on kind of the state of the Microsoft brand with the consumer and where are the key focus areas?

Yusuf Mehdi

Sure. As a whole with Microsoft, we are fortunate to have a very strong brand on a worldwide basis. We have great strength in the enterprise, as you know, and that translates over into the consumer space because people, our people as we say. So

