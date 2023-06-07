Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HP Inc. (HPQ) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 1:54 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 7, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Marie Myers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - IT Hardware for BofA

Wamsi Mohan

The BofA Global Technology Conference, delighted to have you all here. Thank you all for joining us here. I’m Wamsi Mohan, IT Hardware for BofA. It's my honor to welcome Marie Myers, CFO of HP Inc. And Marie has been in this role for a few years now and has seen the most interesting of times in recent times. So we're delighted that she's here.

I do want to make a forward-looking statement on HP Inc.'s behalf. Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP Form 10-K and 10-Q. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. For more information, please visit HP Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Wamsi Mohan

And with that out of the way, Marie, it's been a tough macro backdrop, and you just posted a quarter where revenue declined 18% in constant currency largely driven by PCs. So as a company, what actions are you really taking to navigate this kind of challenging macro backdrop?

Marie Myers

Yes, first of all, good morning, and thanks, Wamsi, for being here. And certainly, no doubt, it's been a tough macro, and I think you've seen PCs decline around 29%, so we’ve been pretty much in line with market declines. I think in an environment like this we focus on controlling what we can control, right? And that's sort of three things, cost, price, and mix. And I think in some ways on the cost side of the house, we got ahead of the cost takeout that many are focused on right now. We stayed, we started our future

