Ollie's: Not A Bargain-Basement Buy, But Shares Are Worth Increased Attention

Summary

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet has been an underrated outperformer over the one year and on a YTD basis as well.
  • One reason for their outperformance is due to their specialty in offering discounted offerings under the premise of "Good Stuff Cheap"
  • Though shares don't trade at bargain-basement prices, the stock can benefit from positive momentum in the current market environment.
  • Strong operating results, particularly in their margins, could support a further turn higher following positive Q1 results.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Their products are known by the slogan of "Good Stuff Cheap" and include items such as housewares, food, books, stationeries, and a wide assortment of other "treasure hunt" goods.

Seeking Alpha - YTD Returns Of OLLI Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 1-YR Returns Of OLLI Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 5-YR Returns Of OLLI Compared To Peers

Q1FY23 Earnings Release - Summary Of Quarterly Cash Flows

Seeking Alpha - Profitability Metrics Of OLLI's Peers

Q1FY23 Earnings Release - Summary Of Full-Year Guidance

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

