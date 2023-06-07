Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Voestalpine AG (VLPNF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 2:09 PM ETVoestalpine AG (VLPNF), VLPNY
Voestalpine AG (OTCPK:VLPNF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Felsbach - Head of Group Communications & Spokesman

Herbert Eibensteiner - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Ottel - Chief Financial Officer

Hubert Zajicek - Head of Steel Division

Franz Rotter - Head of High Performance Metals Division

Franz Kainersdorfer - Head of Metal Engineering Division

Conference Call Participants

Peter Felsbach

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and a cordial welcome to our Voestalpine Press Conference for the Results of the Business Year 2022-2023 here at the Steyrling & Linz [ph]. My name is Peter Felsbach, I'm the Head of Group Communications and I will be the facilitator for this press conference. Fortunately, the corona virus pandemic is behind us, what remains other communication needs and also new improved digital communication possibilities. Last year, we used the opportunity to ask you, the journalists, how we can provide you with the best possible service offering.

And during the survey, there is hot rolls [ph] that the press conference was to be fast, efficient and affordable for everybody concerned. This is why we decided to have a digital virtual press conference this year. But in the course of the calendar year, there will be plenty of opportunities for you to have a personal exchange with our Board members as well as there will be opportunities to visit our plants and sites, especially our activities in terms of greentec steel, Donawitz and in Linz and also the most modern special steel plant in Kapfenberg and 2 weeks' time, our new nursery school, a company nursery school that will be inaugurated with 200 places for children, so they will receive invitations in due time.

Now let us move on to content of this press conference. We've had a turbulent year, the war

