Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wolfspeed: High Valuation, Low Certainty

Jun. 07, 2023 3:10 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)1 Comment
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • Wolfspeed stock seems overvalued with optimistic revenue growth estimations already priced in, and the company has a history of uneven financial performance.
  • Despite massive YoY growth in the last eight consecutive quarters, profitability metrics have weakened over the last three quarters, raising concerns about the company's strategic moves.
  • The stock is given a "Hold" rating due to high uncertainty regarding future revenue growth and the company's ability to sustain expected growth.

Волк в лесу

Zocha_K/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) has been one of the hottest stocks, with an almost fivefold increase in 2020-2021. The stock is now close to its pre-pandemic levels, so someone might consider adding it to their portfolios. I would

Wolfspeed revenue by geographic area

Wolfspeed's latest 10-K report

Wolfspeed long term financial performance

Author's calculations

Wolfspeed balance sheet summarized

Seeking Alpha

Wolfspeed recent quarterly performance

Seeking Alpha

Wolfspeed consensus EPS estimates

Seeking Alpha

WOLF DCF valuation

Author's calculations

WOLF DCF valuation scenario 2

Author's calculation

WOLF valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.03K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.