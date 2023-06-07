Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: Don't Buy Into The Bear Market Rally

Jun. 07, 2023 3:32 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)5 Comments
Summary

  • Amazon seems to be struggling in the last few quarters - especially as growth rates for AWS slow down.
  • Over the long run, Amazon has not only growth potential in ecommerce and its cloud business, but also in healthcare or its "Project Kuiper".
  • However, in the next few quarters, the overvalued stock and looming recession might have a negative effect on the stock price.
  • In my opinion, Amazon might decline to $65 or even to $45 in the coming quarters as the stock is still overvalued.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

In my opinion, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) seems like a trap for investors. On the one side, the stock already declined 56% since its previous all-time high and a correction of more than 50% is certainly a steep decline and is in

Amazon is reporting first quarter results for fiscal 2023

Amazon Q1/23 Earnings Release

Amazon segment results for North America

Amazon Q1/23 Earnings Presentation

Amazon segment results for its international segment

Amazon Q1/23 Earnings Presentation

U.S. Job Market: Quits vs. layoffs

FRED

Amazon segment results for its AWS business

Amazon Q1/23 Earnings Presentation

Public cloud total addressable market TAM

IoT Analytics

Retail Ecommerce Sales in the US, 2020-2026 (trillions, % change, and % of total retail sales)

InsiderIntelligence

Amazon: Weekly Chart

TradingView

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

