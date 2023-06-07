Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ECAT: Saba Trying To Shake Things Up

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.54K Followers

Summary

  • Saba Capital has submitted a notice of intent to nominate four independent trustee candidates for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust's board and present five advisory proposals at the annual meeting.
  • The activist shareholder aims to address the underperformance and significant discount to NAV of the closed-end fund (CEF).
  • We believe Saba Capital's involvement is positive for the CEF's shareholders, as it has a history of creating value by closing gaps between fund assets and share values.

Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

Thesis

We wrote an article regarding BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) in March here, where we highlighted how the fund sported a significant discount to NAV and was using enormous amounts of return of capital ('ROC') in

Chart
Data by YCharts

letter

Saba Letter to Shareholders (Twitter)

section 19

Section 19 Notice (Fund)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.54K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.