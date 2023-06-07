Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 2:49 PM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.B), BF.A
Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sue Perram - Investor Relations

Lawson Whiting - President and Chief Executive Officer

Leanne Cunningham - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivien Azer - TD Cowen

Eric Serotta - Morgan Stanley

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Nik Modi - RBC

Kevin Grundy - Jefferies

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brown-Forman Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sue Perram, Vice President, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sue Perram

Thank you and good morning everyone. I would like to thank each of you for joining us today for Brown-Forman’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer and Leanne Cunningham, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This morning’s conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements. Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company’s ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise. This morning, we issued a press release containing our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, in addition to posting presentation materials that Lawson and Leanne will walk through momentarily. Both the release and the presentation can be found on our website under the section titled Investors, Events and Presentations.

