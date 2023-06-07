Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MSOS: Cannabis ETF Poised To Underperform Alongside A Declining Industry

Hansen Song
Summary

  • The cannabis industry faces uncertainty due to federal legalization hurdles and increasing regulation, potentially hindering growth in the near term.
  • I rate MSOS a Sell due to its underperformance, swap contract strategy, and focus on volatile micro and small-cap companies.
  • Despite the ETF's faults, the cannabis industry is expected to grow 14% to $36.5B by the end of 2023, with potential for diversification in various industries such as agriculture, biotechnology, and healthcare.

Early Buds

Michael Fischer

In recent years, the cannabis industry has gained rapid growth and popularity. In the United States, an increasing number of states are legalizing marijuana, leading to the emergence of Multi-State Operators that allow a cannabis business to operate in a variety

top 10 stocks that take up the most weight in the portfolio.

AdvisorShares

Price Return of MSOS for 1 month, 3 months, YTD, 1 year, and since inception

Seeking Alpha

price change of MSOS since its inception, with other key metrics

Seeking Alpha

Graph of Cannabis Industry in Pre-Covid, During Covid, and Post-Covid Environment

Flowhub

This article was written by

Hansen Song
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

