Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Junk Bonds: Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
646 Followers

Summary

  • Junk bonds face significant risks from both potential economic scenarios: high inflation and rate hikes, or an earnings recession.
  • Inflation is likely to remain high, leading to further rate hikes by the Fed, which will negatively impact junk bonds.
  • Shorting junk bonds offers a put option-like payout, with limited risk and significant potential upside in the event of an economic downturn.

Document with title junk bond on a table. Selective focus.

designer491

Thesis

Whilst many are discussing the possibility of an equity market crash or a potential for a larger correction in treasuries, the cross-section between equities and treasuries which is corporate debt is still little discussed. Within corporate debt, junk bonds specifically offer

BLS inflation

BLS

St Louis Fed

St Louis Fed

St Louis Fed

St Louis Fed

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
646 Followers
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.