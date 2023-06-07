Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference June 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Thank you very much. I want to get started on the next session. It's Michael Yee, Managing Director. I'm the senior biotechnology analyst at Jefferies. I'm very happy to have with us here at Gilead Sciences, Johanna Mercier, the Chief Commercial Officer and I thought that would be quite perfect timing, because we're coming away from ASCO.

We were just talking about flying from Chicago over here to New York and a lot of developments going on in oncology for Gilead as well as obviously I want to spend half of this talking about the developments in HIV and all the long-acting developments which I think is getting a lot more news because some of your competitors are talking about long-acting as well and I think that's underappreciated.

So maybe just in the first half of our discussion we have come away from ASCO and Gilead is obviously knee deep in breast cancer with Trodelvy and you had some developments there as well as in your analyst briefing at ASCO it was actually a whole slide talking about lung cancer. So could you just talk to the audience about how Gilead sees the commercial future in breast cancer and lung cancer and Trodelvy?

Johanna Mercier

Sure. Thanks Michael and hi everyone, great to be here. Yes, so as ASCO just kind of ended it's a great opportunity to talk about where we are with our oncology program. We've come a long way. If you think back less than three years ago, we didn't really have an oncology pipeline or franchise. And so very energized coming out of ASCO to truly be competitors at the table in many different ways because of the different targets that we have playing out.

Specifically to your question, in breast, we launched in second line metastatic TNBC and are now the standard of care in that setting, which is pretty incredible. We've shown incredible OS data for these women in this line of setting, which is a very aggressive disease. We also just launched in the U.S. in February in HR positive HER2 negative, and also showing overall survival, so now overall survival data in two breast cancer indications. We also have accelerated approval in bladder in the U.S. and we're waiting for confirmatory data in Phase 3 trial to launch not only -- to continue to launch in the U.S., but also launch ex-U.S. for approvals there. And then of course the lung cancer data that we can talk a little bit more about that we're awaiting very excitingly for. So a lot going on.

I think the HR positive launch has also been very successful and this is building on the TNBC launch. And I have to say that the TNBC launch, this was our first foray into oncology, into breast cancer. We learnt a lot and we had a couple of bumps in the road. There's no doubt. We feel now that we've really kind of solidify our position both from a capacity capability, skillset standpoint and very excited and energized to see the team come together and cross-functionally and really make a difference for these women in breast cancer. And we've seen a really nice uptake in HR positive since the launch, but actually even before then, right? As we presented OS data at ESMO last fall, we and NCCN category 1 recommendation in both indications, that's really kind of helped us play out.

It's very different when you already have a drug on the market and starting to get experience there to be able to then just continue that through into another indication specifically in the community but obviously being both in breast, that helps as well.

Michael Yee

Let's talk about breast cancer. So you are obviously approved in triple negative and now you're just got a label in HR positive. And over the last six or 12 months, Wall Street was concerned that in HER2 data a year ago, I presume they got the label at this point in low HER2 that that was going to be a very competitive and compelling offering. Can you talk about what you've been seeing and your confidence about your launch in HR positive in the face of, in HER2 competition?

Johanna Mercier

Sure. So first I would say that the fact that we have OS data in both indications has played out really well for us, so number one. Number two is, if you remember right, within HER2 DESTINY-Breast04 is earlier lines of therapy and HR positive HER2 negative versus TROPiCS-02 later lines of therapy. And so we are obviously studying it to see how do we move forward and up lines of therapy, but at this point in time, in that setting, we are definitely seeing good use in that third line setting, fourth line setting and we're seeing in HER2 use a little bit earlier than that.

Michael Yee

Can you, yeah. So like people looked at them like, oh, that's relapse refractory, or you know, yeah. Later line breast cancer, your later line breast cancer, oh my gosh, that's more compelling. Do you feel like the market is, hey, we are getting more third and later line, don't worry and HER2 is getting used, but it may or may not be earlier than you, so it's not a direct one for one competition.

Johanna Mercier

That's the way I'm looking at it to be totally honest with you. I also think just the fact that there are a couple of ADCs in this market really making a difference for these patients is pretty incredible. And so I think we each have a role to play. And I think the biggest conversation we're hearing specifically in HR positive HER2 negative is really sequencing of ADCs and can you do in HER2 to Trodelvy and Trodelvy to in HER2. And what we've seen so far is a lot of physicians are very open to that and I think it's a couple of things. Number one is ADCs aren't all the same, right? Specifically in HER2 and Trodelvy, these are different targets, number one. Number two is you're also thinking about the payloads, the linkers, et cetera, and the antibodies and so all of those pieces are coming into play. And so therefore the real world data that's going to come through on this is going to be interesting.

Just one point to make specifically to competitive dynamics in this space, in TNBC we are still the only ones that have shown OS in this second line setting. And despite the fact that in HER2 got a bit of a broader label, it is still, Trodelvy still differentiates itself, not only because it can be used regardless of IHC status, but also because it's showing very clear overall survival in over 500 patients in these clinical trials. And so thus far, Trodelvy has been used in over 20,000 patients around the world. So we have really strong data to support not only the efficacy, but also the safety profile and how it's manageable.

Michael Yee

Before I shift to lung cancer, I would just ask, how is Gilead feeling about the overall competitive landscape in breast cancer also from Trop-2, I mean I guess we're awaiting some data from Merck as well as the fact that Astra will have some breast cancer later this year. Without getting into too much of the details of those, presumably data could be positive and how do you feel or how are you positioning Gilead given that, Daiichi, Dato-DXd could have HR positive breast cancer later this year?

Johanna Mercier

Yes, I think, listen, I think the fact that there's a couple of Trop-2 ADCs in the marketplace, or will be in the marketplace potentially, I think it's exciting for Trop-2 ADCs and the difference they can make. I think the one thing I will also say is that not all ADCs are the same. And again, in the Trop-2 setting we've already seen that, right? We're seeing the safety profiles, the talks profiles of some of these ADCs as being quite different. And I think that's going to be differentiation, let alone the facts that we're on the market today and making a difference and getting experience with physicians and with patients and I think that's going to make the difference.

The safety profile is something with Trodelvy with neutropenia and diarrhea being the most common side effects, are both manageable side effects that are actually very much in line with how physicians manage chemotherapy side effects. And so, I think that's something that what we're seeing physicians and what we're hearing from physicians is, they can manage that because they know how to. I think if you have ADCs that come into the market with a different profile and potentially all of the on the profile or stomatitis on the profile, I think that's a different profile and you've got to think about the risk benefit profile for these patients.

Michael Yee

Okay. Now let me briefly hit on lung cancer. Obviously this is in development, not commercialized yet, but you just, Gilead just had a one hour presentation on where you guys are going in lung cancer including with Trop-2 first line data called EVOKE-02 data coming in the third quarter. So Wall Street should get a look at Trop-2 in lung cancer in first line, with Keytruda next quarter. How confident are you that you can be a player in lung cancer? We're still waiting for Dato-DXd, any day now, but that you can be competitive there as well as with TIGIT. Well, talk about those two things, those are your things and we'll move on from there.

Johanna Mercier

Yes. So we're very excited about what's to come, right? We've already shown that Trodelvy can be leveraged across tumors, whether it's breast and bladder. We're looking forward to the long data and obviously everything is compelled by the science. But having said that, the EVOKE-02 is in a first line setting, it's a Phase 2 trial. We just finalized patient recruitment and so that's exciting for us as we think about potentially presenting it at congress, at a congress in Q3. We also have two Phase 3s right, that are ongoing. And that data we should see within the next 12 months or so, so both in second line setting in non-small cell as well as first line. The fact that there is data from a competitive standpoint, I think all boats rise, right? I think there's an opportunity to truly displace chemotherapies.

You think about a patient that's in second line non-small cell lung cancer at this point, all they have to go to now is chemotherapy. There's nothing else. And the chemotherapy survival rates are very low. And so there's a real opportunity to come out and make a difference for these patients. Again, I do think Trodelvy in its manageable safety profile is going to be an interesting differentiator as we think about competition and when you think about competition in lung specifically, two things to remember. One is IFD and stomatitis is very different than diarrhea and neutropenia and many lung cancer patients already have IFD or prone to IFD, let alone if you add a PD-1 and if you're going to add another compound because we're going towards doublets and triplets, I think that's where Trodelvy can really differentiate itself because you know exactly what you're getting and when.

Michael Yee

One of the interesting things, again for the audience to take away from lung cancer is again, A, first line is a big market, much bigger market, there's different dynamics there. There's also different subgroups; PD-1 positive, PD-1 all comer, and you are adding on to PD-1 with EVOKE-02 in a first line setting that data is in this third quarter and also others including yourself are running first line studies with PD-1 and in combinations with chemo. And I'm going to the details of with chemo combo added on to that or replacing the chemo with Trop-2 could be huge. Those are -- that's a big opportunity and probably not well reflected for your Trop-2 at this point.

Johanna Mercier

I think the idea is, the opportunity I should say, and the vision is to replace chemotherapies in the frontline settings and not just in lung cancer, but broader.

Michael Yee

This is why I think this data in the third quarter is new and underappreciated from this whole ASCO thing is that, the first early sets of that data we're getting in the third quarter.

Johanna Mercier

I think that's going to be critical because I think you can have read throughs not only to first line data and Phase 3, but also read through to our second line as well.

Michael Yee

Exactly. Okay, so let's talk about HIV. So through all of this all year long, everyone is talking about oncology, but yet your Biktarvy numbers crushed the first quarter and you've had great numbers there and obviously you have a long-acting strategy over the next year, think the Phase 3 PrEP capsid data is next year, that could totally expand the PrEP market. So talk about maybe the two or three things you think you're excited about in HIV that maybe we're not appreciating.

Johanna Mercier

Sure. Happy to. I think one is the first thing you said, Michael, around where we are today in the HIV growth and what we've done with Biktarvy as really setting it as a standard of care around the world. And this is, as you think about in the U.S. market as well as in Europe, we've grown about three points market share in the last year. This is growing to a 46% market share in the U.S. market, so 3% on a very strong base. So that really has to do with the differentiated profile that it offers HIV patients. So that would be one thing that we will continue.

Michael Yee

So swapping is that taking more share? Is that new patient growth? Just all of that?

Johanna Mercier

I think it is all of the above. All of the above. I think that what we're seeing is obviously it is the first treatment of choice in the naive patient population. So it's getting most of the naïve, probably six out of 10 easy.

Michael Yee

Six out of 10 easy? Yes.

Johanna Mercier

And then from a switch market, obviously if you've started on the product, it's harder to switch to the same product. Right? So it's, we're still seeing about a 40% share in the switch market as well from older legacy products coming in. So, Biktarvy is definitely one of those in the daily oral market. If you think about treatment only, and then we'll get to prevention to your question, if you really think about treatment, the future is in the long actings. There's a real opportunity to go from daily oral to longer acting. There are some first generation long actings in the market today and I think that's the first stepping stone. I do think there's a real opportunity to come to either q-weekly orals every couple of months, subcu and we think lenacapavir is the foundational agent for that. And the reason we believe that is because lenacapavir's flexibility is just so incredible, right. You can use it daily oral, you can go every up to every six months subcu. So that's why we think in the treatment setting, the market will probably split out about 50-50 by the end of this decade between daily oral. So Biktarvy will still have a very important role to play and looking at a variability of the long-acting, whether it's a weekly or long-acting or a couple of months.

Michael Yee

Let me, you think by the end of this decade this is a bigger number. Usually I was thinking like people or Gilead, 30% of the market could be amenable to a long-acting. And what I think Gilead has been sort of saying is that because we're going to make the long-acting more compelling, possibly more than just once a month injection, possibly once every three or six but tell me, actually the bNAbs are once every six, like that's way more compelling and that's why more of the market could be a long-acting than people are even appreciating. It's because it's not a month. We're talking once every three, once every six months in a subcu or it's an IV, but it's subcu.

Johanna Mercier

Yes, so, yes the bNAbs are IV.

Michael Yee

Okay.

Johanna Mercier

But lenacapavir is a subcu oral or IM. So you can really leverage it across the board depending on what you're partnering with it. And the only other thing I would say is, when we do the market research and with the patient population, generally speaking, over 50% to 60% want something every couple of months in a subcu formulation.

Michael Yee

50% to 60% want something. Yes.

Johanna Mercier

So, I think it's the right kind of profile and the simplicity of it, it adds privacy to the treatment for some. But just remember not everybody likes an injection. And so that's where the daily oral is important as well. So we're playing out both and making sure we can address patient needs. And that's in the treatment market.

Michael Yee

So what are the options like in the top two or three options that, and what, when would we get that data? One of those is bNAbs.

Johanna Mercier

Yes. So one of those is bNAbs, which we've just shown data in Phase 1.

Michael Yee

Once every six month infusion is what we're talking about here?

Johanna Mercier

Yes. And again, bNAbs is not the ideal, right, because it's still only 50% of the population potentially and it's infusing the patients. So, but I still think there's opportunity. It's proof of…

Michael Yee

There's a proportion of people who would do that.

Johanna Mercier

Totally.

Michael Yee

Yes.

Johanna Mercier

But there's an opportunity for us to continue and we have about eight actually with the bNAbs 10, but eight other programs that are looking at other partners. So integrase inhibitors, et ceteras to look at different combination including with the Merck collaboration with islatravir.

Michael Yee

You have a long-acting integrase, I'll call it long-acting…

Johanna Mercier

In the very early Phase 1 trial.

Michael Yee

In a Phase 1.

Johanna Mercier

Yes. And just remember this.

Michael Yee

Once a month?

Johanna Mercier

We are looking at a couple of months actually.

Michael Yee

Once a week, right?

Johanna Mercier

Yes. We're looking at q-weekly and then a couple of months. And just remember in virology it's different than oncology, right? In oncology, you can get all the way up to Phase 3 and you don't know still if you have a drug or not.

Michael Yee

Yes, but we're still debating what these Trop-2s are going to show.

Johanna Mercier

Yes, exactly. Versus in virology, once you get your 1B data, you're pretty clear you have a drug or you don't and that's where we're trying to move as quickly as possible. And I know this is not clearly commercial, had nothing to do with the name of this, but at Gilead what we've decided to do, we were very clear that we were running every single option. And so that's why we have eight different programs in addition to the bNAbs and we have a project called Speed. I know, not original, but the whole concept is we're not going to do this the same way we've done it all the time. We want to make sure we get Speed to patients. And how we do that is basically making sure we're not working through different approval processes to get to Phase 1 A to B to 2. It's really, it's a continuous and everything in parallel. So we're doing this very differently than other programs.

Michael Yee

So the bNAbs and the long-acting bictegravir, you've got this Speed program behind it, you're definitely internally at Gilead really trying to push that…

Johanna Mercier

Long-acting lenacapavir, yes.

Michael Yee

Long-acting lenacapavir. Yes, yes, working on it. Okay.

Johanna Mercier

Yes, absolutely.

Michael Yee

So, talk about, I think literally in 12 months you're going to have a Phase 3 capsid PrEP once every six-month injection?

Johanna Mercier

Yes. We're assuming approval if all goes well, right in positive data, we're assuming approval in the HIV prevention market for lenacapavir subcutaneously every six months in the 25 timeframe approval. So you're right on the data.

Michael Yee

But the data is next year?

Johanna Mercier

Yes, and we're super excited about that. We think this could be transformational. And the reason for that really has to do with the fact that if you think about Truvada generic now, but Descovy as well, we've only captured about 25% of the CDC market definition of HIV preventable disease in the U.S.

Michael Yee

For the audience, what is Descovy doing right now in PrEP in sales?

Johanna Mercier

So in sales, I want to say just it's about $1billion.

Michael Yee

A billion. So $1 billion dollars right now with branded Descovy once every day PrEP pill.

Johanna Mercier

Yes PrEP pill.

Michael Yee

And you think that's only doing 25% of the potential market?

Johanna Mercier

I think there's two opportunities. One is yes, I think we have an opportunity to double the market. These aren't patients, right? These are people that are at risk of HIV, so they don't want to necessarily take a pill every day. I mean it's tough enough to take five days of antibiotics. And so these are really people that don't want be reminded, a subcu every six months matches up perfectly with physician visits. These are people that go to the physician's office for STD testing on a regular basis and so it matches up perfectly and would be an opportunity for us to really be transforming the HIV prevention market in the future. Not only in the U.S. but hopefully much beyond that. The idea is a global launch to really make a difference for these communities and some more to come on that. But we think we can more than double the market, let alone the definition of the market we think is wrong.

Michael Yee

You probably could -- yes simple market research, you have it once every six-month what per 12, and hopefully there wouldn't be any cannibalization of the $1 billion of the daily Descovy pills, but there's a lot of people who don't want to do daily pills. What percent of those people, the other 75% would do it once every six-month?

Johanna Mercier

Yes, we think the market will split probably 70-30, 70 long-acting, while 30 oral. And think about it, the oral market today, Descovy itself, I mean we have a lot of data to support this. It's not something that's used 365 days a year. It's, they just don't because of what I was just explaining earlier. And so what happens is, they almost do it on demand, which is not ideal. So from a compliance standpoint, let alone a market transformation, you're looking at definitely a huge opportunity in the prevention market to really make a difference.

Michael Yee

Actually, some of the market research we looked at, actually, if you go look at your Descovy numbers, yes there's a compliance factor too. Right? Like the point is, oh, you think that these people are taking daily pills for prevention, but in many cases the compliance, I think I heard Gilead said might be more like 80%.

Johanna Mercier

It's much lower than HIV treatment compliance. Just because, and depending on the country as well, some countries are doing some really interesting things like a weekend Descovy. Not something I would support, but the data doesn't support it either, but that's definitely being done. And so it, it's really kind of matching up their Descovy with their lifestyle.

Michael Yee

Is there any plausibility that PrEP can be reimbursed, paid for, expanded beyond just sort of really the U.S.? You mentioned some other countries, but they're probably going after commercial?

Johanna Mercier

Going actually commercial. Yes, so we've been working on this already. I think there's a huge opportunity to market shape a little bit. And so we've had conversations in countries like Japan, Italy, France and the UK and we think those are probably the markets where we can first have inroads outside of the U.S. Now, I'm not telling you it's going to be easy. And our current projections actually only include the U.S. because we believe that we're being…

Michael Yee

The infrastructure, the reimbursement, the policy is here for it.

Johanna Mercier

It's all set up. Right? So huge opportunity in the U.S., but we actually do think that certain other markets are very open and we've had, I've had conversations with health ministers from these countries where I think we can make a real difference and I think they could own it. And honestly you have to think about low income markets as well. So we can't just do it in the first world countries, we have to go beyond that. And so our position is lenacapavir for prep PrEP would be something that we are thinking as a global launch, not just a U.S. launch.

Michael Yee

You would think the particularly long-acting too in some of these underserved countries?

Johanna Mercier

Absolutely, but that's the point, yes.

Michael Yee

These are not the compliance…

Johanna Mercier

The can get to generic today.

Michael Yee

And they can get you out of generic.

Johanna Mercier

So that's not the issue. The issue is actually how do you make sure compliance is there for these companies?

Michael Yee

Is PrEP getting used outside the U.S. but it's just with the generic? I'm thinking that's actually the problem.

Johanna Mercier

That's it. So there's a mix of issues. One is stigma still to this day.

Michael Yee

Okay.

Johanna Mercier

But in Europe, Truvada generic is now approved across all the different markets. So it's pennies a day.

Michael Yee

Yes, and there's reasonable update there.

Johanna Mercier

There is in the markets that I was referring to, specifically.

Michael Yee

Let's -- unless I'm missing something, I want to obviously hit on CAR-T, which is billions of dollars now, right for Yescarta in second line. And one of the things the biotech markets have been now chasing is the post CD19 market. So if you're asking me…

Johanna Mercier

Interesting, right?

Michael Yee

What is the, kind of the interesting things, and there's some IPOs and stuff that people are looking at post CD19 is how Yescarta has sort of moved upstream and now going to do more than $2 billion. But talk about the developments there. How is that shaping up? You did obviously a myeloma BCMA deal as well Arcellx. So what do you look, what do you predict over the next couple years for your CAR-T business because it's not the CD19 it's also BCMA?

Johanna Mercier

BCMA. Well let's start with the Yescarta. So at ASCO this year, we just presented our second line OS data. So we haven't shown -- nobody's shown it overall survival data in this LBCL setting for the last 30 years. So we're very excited about the fact that we're moving up lines of therapy and making a difference. And as soon as we got the second line indication prior to the OS data, we already saw kind of moving up into third line, it had impact not only in second but also in third. Right? Giving more confidence to physicians to move it up lines of therapy. I think the OS data is just another element to add to the confidence of using it earlier versus later.

So at Kite, it's been very clear since the beginning that despite the fact that everybody thought it was science fiction, we believed we could win and we decided to play to win. And that had a lot to do with some decisions we took around manufacturing capacity, et cetera. The reason I mention this is not only does that make us today, and I believe for tomorrow as well, leaders in cell therapy for LBCL, but it also makes us incredible partners and that's where the Arcellx deal comes in as well.

Michael Yee

Right. So now you're able to add the myeloma business on top of your infrastructure and I don't want to details like it's going to be at the same factory, but you're basically preparing to launch BCMA over the next couple of years?

Johanna Mercier

Because we have that expertise. Right? And I think the BCMA market, I mean the data that was presented is also very promising. But we believe with the Arcellx, with the manufacturing capacity, with our commercial excellence that's been established in the marketplace. We have a real opportunity to help these patients as well and the market is large enough for -- to have more than one players.

Michael Yee

Two players?

Johanna Mercier

Yes.

Michael Yee

Yes, they are moving upstream. CARVYKTI has moved upstream. Yes, at least over the next few years there'll be a second option for you as well out there. So that's also another opportunity. I think the [indiscernible] deal, the pivotal study has started or starting. Gilead is basically going to run that, and so that's also another late stage program.

So with that we're out of time, but thank you very much for talking about all of those opportunities and I appreciate it and we'll continue to track the progress. Thank you, Johanna.

Johanna Mercier

Thanks Michael. We're super excited.

