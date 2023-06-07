Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 3:02 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference June 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Michael Yee

Thank you very much. I want to get started on the next session. It's Michael Yee, Managing Director. I'm the senior biotechnology analyst at Jefferies. I'm very happy to have with us here at Gilead Sciences, Johanna Mercier, the Chief Commercial Officer and I thought that would be quite perfect timing, because we're coming away from ASCO.

We were just talking about flying from Chicago over here to New York and a lot of developments going on in oncology for Gilead as well as obviously I want to spend half of this talking about the developments in HIV and all the long-acting developments which I think is getting a lot more news because some of your competitors are talking about long-acting as well and I think that's underappreciated.

So maybe just in the first half of our discussion we have come away from ASCO and Gilead is obviously knee deep in breast cancer with Trodelvy and you had some developments there as well as in your analyst briefing at ASCO it was actually a whole slide talking about lung cancer. So could you just talk to the audience about how Gilead sees the commercial future in breast cancer and lung cancer and Trodelvy?

Johanna Mercier

Sure. Thanks Michael and hi everyone, great to be here. Yes, so as ASCO just kind of ended it's a great opportunity to talk about where we are with our oncology program. We've come a long way. If you think back less than three years ago, we didn't really have an oncology pipeline or franchise. And so very energized coming out of ASCO to truly be competitors at the table in many

