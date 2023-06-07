Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple Vision Pro: High Price Tag And Questionable Stickiness

Jun. 07, 2023 4:06 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)MSFT, DIS, ADBE, NFLX, CSCO, META, U1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We remain sell-rated on Apple Inc. stock after the company unveiled its long-awaited mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023.
  • Apple shares hit an all-time high at $185 due to the WWDC event reversing concerns about Tim Cook’s status as an “innovator,” but closed slightly lower.
  • We’re constructive on Apple’s newest innovation since the Apple Watch in 2014, but don’t expect the Vision Pro to do well due to the high price and limited mainstream adoption.
  • We also continue to see macro headwinds weighing on consumer spending for smartphones in 2H23, although inventory corrections are underway.
  • The stock is up 47% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by 35%. We see favorable exit points at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

apple orchard

Tammi Mild/iStock via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) just unveiled its long-awaited mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, "the first Apple product you look through and not at." Some would say we're seeing an episode of Netflix's (

image3.png

Seeking Alpha

image1.png

TSP

image2.png

TSP

Appreciate your interest in our tech coverage. If you want first-hand access to our analysis of software/hardware and semiconductor spaces, best ideas within the current macro backdrop, and our coveted research process, we hope you'll take a 2 week free trial of Tech Contrarians, our Investing Group service. The first wave of subscribers gets a significant lifetime discount on annual subscriptions after the 2 week free trial so we hope to see you in our group soon. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.01K Followers
Breaking down tech to keep you ahead of the curve
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.