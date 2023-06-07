Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 7, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gianluca Romano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Wamsi Mohan

Thank you for joining us here today at the BofA Global Technology Conference. I'm Wamsi Mohan. I cover IT Hardware here for the Bank. Delighted to welcome Seagate to our conference today. We have CFO, Gianluca Romano, and EVP as well. He has been CFO since 2021. And he has seen an interesting couple of years with COVID, with supply chain, with demand, inventory. So we are looking to get updates from him on a variety of stuff. So welcome, Gianluca. Thanks for joining us today.

Gianluca Romano

Thank you, Wamsi. Well, before we start with a question, let me remind everyone that I will be making forward-looking statements today. And you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Wamsi Mohan

Okay. Great. Well, with that out of the way, like, how does the demand backdrop look? And what areas are you maybe most confident about a rebound by the end of the year?

Gianluca Romano

I would say, more recently, we started to see different trends in different parts of the business, in the different market segments. I would say in China, we started to see a recovery. So we expect a sequential improvement in the revenue. Of course, it's still very far from where it was before the down-cycle, like December 2021. But it's starting to recover from the December level, the March level. So some good signs in that part of the world. And that is impacting a certain number of the segments. But in particular, I'll say, video and image application. We also see some improvements in enterprise OEM outside of China, so mainly U.S. and the rest

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.