Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Papa John's Is Undercooked

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.58K Followers

Summary

  • Papa John's shares have fallen 23% in the past four months, and the company's increase in debt may limit future dividend growth.
  • The stock is not considered cheap at the moment, and investors can get higher risk-adjusted returns elsewhere.
  • Despite improved profitability, the market's assumptions about the company's future growth make it a risky investment.

pepperoni pizza

Photography By Tonelson

It's been about four months since I recommended investors avoid Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), in an article with the very original title "Avoid Papa John's International", and in that time the shares have fallen about 23% against

The size of various components of Papa John's debt obligations

Papa John's Debt profile as of December 2022 (Papa John's 2022 10-K)

A financial history of Papa John's from 2015 to the present

Papa John's Financials (Papa John's investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.58K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.