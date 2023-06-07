Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Presents at Baird's 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 3:36 PM ETAtlassian Corporation (TEAM)
SA Transcripts
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference June 7, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Lam - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver - Baird

Rob Oliver

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for day two of Baird's Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. I'm Rob Oliver, I follow the SaaS and software sector at Baird. It's my pleasure to have Martin Lam from Atlassian here. Martin, thanks for coming to the conference. Really appreciate it.

Martin Lam

Thanks, Rob. Good to be here.

Rob Oliver

Making the time. Atlassian, it's just really one of the most talked about companies when we're on the road marketing, always top interest, one of the most exciting stories I follow. And typically, I wouldn't ask a $45 billion innovator leader and product, like growth model to say what you do, but maybe just for the purposes of the room, if you could just maybe tell people, what is Atlassian and what do you guys do?

Martin Lam

Sure. So, at Atlassian, our mission is to unleash the potential of every team. So, we think a lot about teamwork. What makes teams tick, how do our teams formed, how do they get work done together? So much so that our ticker symbol is TEAM. And so, what we try to do is facilitate teamwork. And so, how do teams communicate together? How do they collaborate together? And then, how can they work more efficiently together? And so, that's what our portfolio of products tries to address.

20 years ago, we got our start with software developers, but now our portfolio has brought in quite a bit. Now, we're addressing three distinct separate markets. There's agile DevOps, as we call it, ITSM and work management. And, again, all of our products center around how do teams work better

