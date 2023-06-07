Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Race For AI Dominance And What It Means For The Chip Sector

Jun. 07, 2023
TD Wealth
Summary

  • Why Semiconductor stocks are enjoying a strong run.
  • Why chips aren’t just a commodity anymore.
  • The factors driving Nvidia higher.

Main microchip on the motherboard

Some of the biggest names in the semiconductor space are investing billions of dollars to become leaders in artificial intelligence. Julien Nono-Womdim, Semiconductor Analyst at TD Asset Management, discusses the impact of AI on the sector and potential opportunities for investors.

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

