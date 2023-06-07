British American Tobacco: What Is The Market Smoking, This Is A Great Deal
Summary
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. offers an attractive 8.6% dividend yield and trades at a low forward P/E of 7.5, making it a bargain for value investors.
- Despite headwinds in its combustible business and glo THP and Velo categories, British American remains committed to product innovation and is making progress in deleveraging its balance sheet.
- Analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating for British American, with potential for strong double-digit total returns, especially when including the dividend.
One would be hard pressed to find a quality stock on the market today that carries a BBB+ credit rating, is growing earnings and dividends, and yields well above 8%, yet that’s where we find British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) at present.
I last covered BTI here back in March, remarking on its deleveraging efforts, and the stock has continued to slide by 8.7% since then. In this article, I cover recent developments and discuss why it’s a bargain basement buy for income and value investors alike, so let’s get started.
Why BTI?
British American Tobacco is the largest truly global nicotine company due to its strong presence in both the U.S. and the rest of the world. Like its peers Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM), BTI hasn’t had to change its business model of selling cigarettes for decades.
However, consumers are increasingly opting for safer nicotine choices, and BTI has responded with new categories that have gained solid traction with the market. This includes its popular VUSE vaping (both reusable and disposable), Velo nicotine pouch categories, and the glo heat-not-burn tobacco product.
BTI recently released a first half pre-close trading update, which gave both bulls and bears something to chew on. Starting with the negatives, BTI, like its peers, has seen market pressures in the U.S. combustible business, as consumers have been hit by inflation and are downtrading to cheaper brands.
Moreover, the long-term impact of the menthol ban in California is hard to quantify. This has also created an illicit black market in the state due to a lack of enforcement, as noted by management. At the same time, surrounding states have seen elevated menthol cigarette volume.
Plus, glo THP category volume share was down 110 basis points to 18.2% in key markets. However, glo Hyper Air recently launched in 4 European markets, and is set for further rollouts in the second half of the year, and this may reverse the volume decline in the first half.
Notwithstanding these headwinds, management still sees a respectable 3% to 5% organic constant currency revenue growth for the full year. This growth is expected to be weighted more towards the second half of the year, despite the transfer of Russian and Belarusian businesses this year.
Also encouraging, BTI continues to make strong headway with Velo, which remains the Modern Oral volume share leader in 15 European markets. It also remains committed to product innovation with the introduction of Velo Mini and Velo Max.
Notably, Velo volume share of Total Oral was up 70 bps in the first half of this year. However, its share of Modern Oral was down by 180 bps to 28.5%, driven mainly by the U.S. It’s worth noting that the U.S. version of the Velo product is different from the European version, and I wouldn’t rule out BTI submitting a PMTA for the European version at some point.
Plus, Vuse value share was up by 280 basis points to 38.8% in key Vapor markets, and Vuse Go, the disposable version, is now available in 40 markets. All in all, BTI gained an impressive 900,000 new category customers so far this year, and reiterated its forecast of achieving profitability in new categories in 2024, one year ahead of earlier guidance.
Importantly, BTI is making good progress towards deleveraging its balance sheet after suspending its buyback program earlier this year. While short term investors may balk at the idea of the temporary suspension in buybacks, deleveraging is a good move for long-term investors as management targets a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5x.
Lastly, BTI currently yields an attractive 8.6%, based on the $0.70 per share rate after the $0.005 per share ADR fee. It’s also well-covered by a ~65% payout ratio. At the current price of $32.42, BTI is trading in bargain basement territory with a forward PE of just 7.5, sitting far below its normal PE of 13.3.
Analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $48, implying potential for strong double-digit total returns, especially when including the dividend.
Investor Takeaway
British American Tobacco is still a strong global player in the nicotine market. While it has seen some headwinds in its combustible business, as well as glo THP and Velo, BTI remains committed to new product innovation, which should help fuel growth over the long-term.
Moreover, near-term headwinds appear to be more than baked into BTI's share price, and its deleveraging strategy and attractive dividend yield make it an appealing option for value investors who are looking to pick up shares at a bargain. As such, value investors could see potentially strong total returns from British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock at its current heavily discounted level.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
