SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Presents at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 4:17 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), SOFIW
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference June 7, 2023 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Noto - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Kevin Barker

Thank you everyone for joining us. We’ll give Richard Peda [ph] a little break here for about 30 minutes before he goes back on. But today I'm honored to introduce Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, one of the fastest-growing digital financial services companies out there today. Anthony has had a luscious career as CFO of the NFL, Global Head of TMT Investment Bank at Goldman Sachs, and COO of Twitter before this, and then he joined SoFi in 2018, so quite a few names there.

So what brought you to SoFi? What really attracted you to really come and run this company at the time?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Anthony Noto

The first thing that attracted me is, I was a sell-side research analyst from 1999 through 2007, and I got to have a front-row seat to the emergence of commercialization of the Internet 1.0, and saw what Amazon had done in the retail sector, and Expedia and Priceline in Travel and Netflix in film, and on and on, and I really asked myself the question, why hadn't we seen a similar type of disruption in value creation in the consumer financial services space? So I thought it was a unique opportunity to be able to bring technology to bear in that industry, and up until that point really hadn't seen that type of disruption.

And then secondarily, I thought there's a real opportunity to help a segment of the population that was left behind. People that had worked incredibly hard to be successful academically, worked incredibly hard to be successful professionally, they're making $100,000 plus a year, and they're struggling

