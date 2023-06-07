monsitj

Falling Treasury prices and steady inflation expectations make for a bad combination for gold and gold miners. Rising real rates are perhaps the most critical factor that determines how precious metals move. Lately, Treasury yields have been on the rise. A surprise rate hike out of the Bank of Canada on Wednesday sent gold prices falling, and shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) fell just slightly.

I reiterate my hold rating on NEM given its valuation and mixed technicals. A recent acquisition is a bright spot, though.

Lower Treasury Prices (IEF) Mean Higher Real Yields, Pressuring Gold

StockCharts.com

According to CFRA Research, Newmont Corporation is the world's largest gold producer and is also engaged in the production of copper. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and a land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

The Denver-based $33.4 billion market cap Gold industry company within the Materials sector does not have positive trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and pays a high 3.8% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Newmont reported a mixed first quarter back in April. While the company handily topped earnings estimates, the top-line figure fell just shy of what Wall Street was expecting. NEM produced 1.27 million gold ounces, and with costs somewhat in check, the management team reiterated its outlook to produce between 5.7 and 6.3 million ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of, on average, between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce this year.

A dividend of $0.40 was announced, and the full-year distribution should be in the $1.40 to $1.80 range. Sales of $2.7 billion were down YoY and free cash flow dipped negative due to weaker operating cash flow and higher capex.

More exciting news came the following week, when Newmont announced it would acquire Newcrest Mining for $20 billion. If the deal is completed, it would further cement Newmont as the world's leading gold miner. After the indicative offer was accepted, NEM shares did not respond all that well. Still, the acquirer sees $500 million of annual synergies and helps the large-cap build on a strong pipeline of production initiatives and free cash flow that should return to the black.

On valuation, earnings are expected to rise back above $2 this year, but the per-share profits are seen dipping to just $2.09 in the out year.

EPS Estimates Not Much Different In 2023 And 2024

CFRA Research

If we assume a normalized annual EPS figure of $2.10 and apply a 20x P/E, then the stock should trade near $42. Newmont's 5-year average forward P/E is 24, but with significantly higher real interest rates, a valuation discount to this cyclically sensitive company is appropriate. Also, muted EPS growth in the coming quarters does not auger for a lofty valuation. Overall, I am a hold on valuation.

I'll be on the lookout for improved guidance numbers in the upcoming quarterly report. With decent operating leverage, NEM could see higher EPS if gold prices remain high and yields fall.

NEM: Mixed Valuation Signals, Shares Priced Close To Intrinsic Value

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Monday, July 24. Before that, the stock has a dividend pay date of Thursday, June 15. No other volatility catalysts are expected.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS figure of $0.55 which would be a 19.6% jump from $0.46 of per-share profits earned in the same quarter last year. NEM has missed estimates in four of the previous five earnings events, while the stock has traded lower post-earnings in eight of the past nine instances, so that is a clear bearish trend as we look ahead to late July.

As for the expected move, options traders have priced in a 4.4% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the July reporting date. Given small moves in the previous three reports, I would not be itching to get long options at that price. Selling premium at certain strikes would make more sense. Let's identify some key levels to watch.

NEM: Bearish Earnings Reaction History, But Positive YoY EPS Growth Expected

ORATS

The Technical Take

NEM is above where it traded when I last reviewed the major miner back in Q1. The upper $30s to low $40s continues to be key support, while stubborn resistance is seen in the low to mid-$50s. Notice in the chart below that there was a false breakout early in the year when NEM spiked to $60. The gains were indeed fleeting, and shares returned to the same old zone.

I would lean to the long side right now as we head into earnings, so the $38 or $40 strike puts could be decent sells, to retouch on the options angle. But gains should be harvested should NEM rise to $50. With a falling 200-day moving average, the bears still seem to have a hold on the trend, and a low in the RSI momentum index just a few days ago confirmed the undercut of the March nadir.

Overall, the chart is not all that encouraging, but we could see a near-term rally off support into the July Q2 report.

NEM: A Persistent Trading Range, Support Near $40

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

With NEM trading near fair value and with a lukewarm chart ahead of earnings, I am a hold on the stock.