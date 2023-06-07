DenisTangneyJr/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per share, in line with its prior payout and for a 4.5% annualized forward yield. This yield has been driven higher over the last year as the retail-focused REIT saw its common shares fall by 15.6% to retest early 2021 lows. The reasons for the decline are broad and primarily focused on macroeconomic factors from a Fed funds rate that's been hiked to its highest level since 2008 at 5% to 5.25%, the March regional banking panic, and US recession fears. Federal Realty's yield at around 4.5% has been pushed to its highest level in two years and could go higher on continued stock price weakness against a dividend payout that's still growing, albeit at a slower than peer group pace.

Data by YCharts

The equity REIT has now grown its quarterly payouts by a 1.11% compound annual growth rate over the last three years, underperforming its peer group median of 2.12% and setting the backdrop for total returns of 3.1% over the same time frame. This is as dividend growth over the last 12 months has been somewhat more constrained especially compared to its peer group.

Forward total returns could be healthier on the back of an expected dovish Fed pivot at its June FOMC meeting. Hence, is Federal Realty now a buy? It depends. I think the common shares stand to be driven higher through what equity REIT bulls hope will be a strong summer of recovery for long-beaten-down REITs. This recovery for the commons looks somewhat certain against its Series C preferred shares (NYSE:FRT.PC) that have erased most of their 2023 losses to trade close to their 6-month highs.

The Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings

Federal Realty's fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings saw revenue come in at $273 million, a 6.3% increase over the year-ago comp but a miss by $3.25 million on consensus estimates. The REIT signed 101 leases spread across 504,502 square feet of comparable space at an average rent of $34.72 per square foot, a cash basis rollover of around 11% over its year-ago comp. The REIT's portfolio was 92.6% occupied as of the end of the first quarter, up around 140 basis points over the year-ago period. Federal Realty realized a 3.6% growth rate on comparable property operating income and generated an FFO of $1.59 per share during the first quarter, up around $0.09 over the year-ago quarter.

Federal Realty Fiscal 2023 First Quarter 10-Q

Interest expenses grew by 24% year-over-year to $39.23 million on the back of a total debt balance that stood at $4.4 billion as of the end of the first quarter, partly offset by a cash and equivalents position of $99.4 million. I like that rental expenses fell by around $1 million year-over-year despite the increase in rental income. Crucially, FFO against the most recently declared dividend meant a 68% payout ratio. This is a payout level that leaves appropriate room for future dividend increases and comes against Federal Realty's guidance for FFO per share of $6.38 to $6.58 for its fiscal 2023. At the midpoint, this would represent 2.5% growth over fiscal 2022.

A Market Primed For A Recovery

Federal Realty's portfolio also includes 3,100 residential units that were 96.9% leased as of the end of the first quarter. The REIT owns and develops residential units within some of its mixed-used properties, adding a layer of diversification to its retail-heavy portfolio. Around 12% of annualized base rent is from residential with office properties also at 12%.

Federal Realty Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Presentation

REITs have faced an agglomeration of value-destroying events over the last year from a regional banking crisis that sprung three months ago to consecutive interest rates hikes that have driven higher year-over-year interest expenses. These abnormal macro conditions seem to be normalizing. However, with Federal Realty still expecting low single-digit FFO growth in 2023, the current price-to-forward FFO ratio at 14.36x looks less appealing. This is around 14% higher than its peer group's median of 12.6x with Federal Realty given a Seeking Alpha valuation grade of D+.

Data by YCharts

Hence, whilst leasing volume has been healthy, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 20%-30%, the current valuation clearly reflects Federal Realty's dividend king status with a payout that has been increased for 55 consecutive years. Total returns for Federal Realty have been limited and with forward growth set to be low single digits at the midpoint and with its dividend yield around 300 basis points currently lower than April inflation of 4.9%, 2023 might be entirely decided by the direction of the Fed. The first quarter earnings set the REIT up for participating in what could be a marked rally if inflation falls below market expectations and the Fed pauses rates through the next few months, perhaps also priming the economy for a cut. Overall, I'm neutral on taking a position in the commons but returns possibly look set to be stronger from here.