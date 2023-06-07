Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 4:42 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 7, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Rubin - Chief Financial Officer

Paula Hansen - President and Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Koji Ikeda

All right, let's get started. Hey, everybody. Thanks for joining us. My name is Koji Ikeda. I am one of the software analysts at BofA on the enterprise software team. We are absolutely thrilled to have Alteryx here today. We have Kevin Rubin, CFO; Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer. I forgot [indiscernible].

So, thanks for doing this. And I guess [indiscernible] levels of the conversation here for those in the room may be not familiar with Alteryx and those on the website or on webcast that might not be familiar with you guys, just real quickly what do you guys do, and maybe just a minute or two on your background.

Paula Hansen

Sure. So, our mission at Alteryx is to put the power of data in the hands of knowledge workers, business users across enterprises, and we have for a couple of decades built out a very rich platform to help them turn that data into insights to be able to make better decisions for their business. Our sort of hallmark differentiators with that platform are first, its ease-of-use, you do not need to be technically sophisticated to be able to use our platform. It's a very elegant, drag and drop GUI user interface, low code, no code as well as well code-friendly. So, we really welcome people very quickly on to the platform.

Another differentiator is the broad base and breath of analytic tools that we can apply to your dataset from, of course, starting with the basics of prepping and blending that data for

