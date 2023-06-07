Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference Call Transcript

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference Call June 7, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bilerman - EVP, CFO & CIO

Stephen Yalof - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs Group

Caitlin Burrows

Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Caitlin Burrows, and I cover REITs at Goldman Sachs. Today, we have Steve Yalof, President, Director, and CEO of Tanger. We have Michael Bilerman, Executive Vice President, CFO, and Chief Investment Officer at Tanger.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Caitlin Burrows

So I'm going to start off with some questions here. So as everybody may or may not know, within Tanger, there's a number of new people have been added to the management team since 2020. Steve, in 2020. Michael, more recently. And so I think with new management has come some new strategies. So I think one of those that has been making a meaningful difference is that you've been welcoming some retailers that haven't or uses that haven't historically been in the properties. So I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about that opportunity? And to what extent it increases your universe of potential tenants or retailers to work with?

Stephen Yalof

Well, thanks for the question. Thanks for hosting us, by the way, and welcome, everybody, especially the . We're thrilled to have you here. So Tanger Outlets, as you all know, we're 36 shopping centers, domestic to in Canada. We have our 37th center that will open up in October in Nashville, Tennessee.

What's interesting about our portfolio and mix, Stanley Tanger, the founder of our company, 42 years ago invented the whole outlet business. And essentially, he was shirt manufacturer working in Greensboro, North Carolina, realizing you could sell more product out of the back door than

