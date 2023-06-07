EPR Properties (EPR) The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference (Transcript)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference Call June 7, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Greg Silvers - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Peterson - Chief Financial Officer

Greg Zimmerman - Chief Investment Officer

RJ Milligan - Raymond James

We are all set. Excellent. Alright. Good afternoon, everybody and thank you for coming. My name is RJ Milligan. I am with the Raymond James equity research team. And we are proud to present EPR Properties. And so with that, I am going to turn it over. But I’d also like to encourage you, after a brief presentation to make it as interactive as possible and raise your hand and let’s have engaging discussion.

With that, I will turn it over to Greg.

Greg Silvers

Thank you, RJ. Joining me up here today to my left are Mark Peterson, our CFO and Greg Zimmerman, our Chief Investment Officer. I think for a couple of opening comments, I think for those of you who may or may not know, EPR is the truly only diversified experiential REIT. We focus on experiential properties, not traditional retail or some of the major office groups. I think, for us right now, it’s an exciting time as most of our properties have recovered from COVID or no recovery. As many who follow us would know, we have a large exposure to the cinema industry and there was the considerable concern about that coming out of COVID.

However, I think now we have seen that the industry is not only going to survive, but flourish. We have got – we are moving from about $7.4 billion at box office last year to targeting approaching $9 billion this year and even greater next year. We have got all the studios, who are now committing to theatrical exhibition. So – and we have in our non-theater exposure, we had coverage ratios of low 2s that have moved upwards to 27, as we are exiting COVID. So again, a really great position we find ourselves in that’s strongly supported by the consumer with really accelerating growth prospects.

I think overall, the value proposition for EPR given what I just told you is the backdrop of COVID, where we are trading at what we think is the significant discount to our valuation. That’s not withstanding being the best performing triple net REIT of the year. We still think we have a long way to go as far as value creation. But we feel like we are well positioned to do that. And we think that we have some catalyst coming forward that will help further that value creation. With that, why don’t I – I don’t know if either one of you guys want to add anything. But with that, why don’t we open it up? And these are best generally dealt with questions. So why don’t we open it up there?

Q - RJ Milligan

Sure. And I will start out with just a few questions and then we will open it up. But if we focus on the non-theater portfolio, experiential, obviously, during COVID, everything was pretty much shutdown. As you mentioned an improvement in the coverage levels versus 2019, so more people are doing experiential. One of the questions that we get from investors is given these uncertain macro times, what is the – is there a concern that the consumer may pull back on experiential if we do go into a recession? And what is sort of history show you about the performance of the non-theater portfolio?

Greg Silvers

Sure. I think the key to understanding most of our portfolio is understanding that the drive-to destination not a fly-to destination, which we think and we are also generally on what we think is a value part of the equation. And so historically, most of these different than what may have been intuitive to people is they outperform during recessionary times. And I will give you a quick data point, because people have asked us about this. They said, Topgolf, when that gets – that gets, the economy, how is it going to do? Well, Topgolf issued a report earlier this week, earlier this year and we had some people said, I read a headline that their forecast is down. And I said, yes, it’s down. It’s gone from 9% growth to 7% growth for corporate spending. But 7% growth in the face of what we are saying feels pretty good. And we are seeing a lot of real resilience, if you look in the like I said, if you go back and you mark and I know you said non-theaters, but I will give you a data point. You have got theaters to recessions, they generally always outperform in a recession. It’s the lowest cost form of out of home entertainment. The ski business again, people may not fly to their destination, but they are still going to their – to their local drive-to destinations. And we have had great history with that. The good thing about our business is this is our 25th year. So we have had a few economic cycles and we have seen really solid performance all through those.

RJ Milligan

So I did want to talk about the theater portfolio.

Greg Silvers

Hey, save that one question. You held one question in.

RJ Milligan

Well, we will mix in a little bit of both. But I did want to talk about the theater portfolio. And as an analyst covering the stock and talking to investors over the past 2 years or 3 years now, COVID comes. Everybody says movie theaters are dead. Nobody is ever going to go back to the theaters. And we have seen that clearly in the box office numbers, that hasn’t happened. One of the other push backs that we got from investors was the move for studios to go direct to streaming. And can you talk about that dynamic and sort of how that that has played out?

Greg Silvers

Sure. I think if you are – again, I will give you a little longer history. The death of the movie business has been going on for at best 80 years, TV was going to kill it, then cable television was going to kill it, then VHS tapes were going to kill it, then DVDs were going to kill it, then streaming was going to kill it. I think the reality is we just had the perfect storm if it was going to die. Because every studio generally has a supporting streaming platform, they had the ability to try this model out. And what they found was it doesn’t work. People don’t want to experience or they are not going to pay a premium to see that experience in their home. What they would – it’s an out of home kind of entertainment option. And so what we have now seen and don’t take our word of let – go talk to the studio heads. David Zaslav, who is one of the prominent studio head said it was totally flawed. And it was – he ran HBO, he said we did day-in-date release on streaming. He said it’s the worst move we ever made. It was economic disaster, not my turrets, his words. And so what we are seeing now is just the opposite of that. This year, we now have Amazon and Apple committing to putting movies in theaters before they go to streaming. So if you want to make money and now subscriber growth isn’t the driver, it’s actually making profit, then the model is pretty straightforward. You release your movie into the theaters for a defined period of time minimum 45 days and then you release it to your streaming platform, which is again to use in a movie analogy. We are just going back to the future. That’s the way it was before. And we are going back to it. And if you look at data examples, Amazon made the movie AIR, which is the Phil Knight, Michael Jordan kind of story. They decided we are going to release that to theaters first. It made $82 million in theaters. Then last week, they released it to their streaming and are saying this is the way we should do it. We love to hear that from the studios and we think the model is proving out that again and again, this is the way the consumer wants to view that.

RJ Milligan

Thank you. Questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. First an observation and then a question.

Greg Silvers

Absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Blockbuster, streaming kill blockbuster into movie theaters. Blockbuster was going to kill movie theaters, but it did. Movie theaters are staggering. My wife and my kids can’t get enough Marvel movies.

Greg Silvers

Well, how do you make – can you get that on tape, what you said just…

Unidentified Analyst

I will repeat for you. Question, you had a deal to buy a casino that didn’t come to fruition. What are your thoughts about going into the casino or purchasing to single properties?

Greg Silvers

Okay. Just for the record, the question was we had a deal to buy a casino property we pulled out of that deal going into COVID. What are our thoughts on casino properties going forward? We think gaming makes sense in a diversified portfolio. We don’t want to become a gaming REIT, but we think it has a place in a truly diversified model. We did have a transaction. We can talk about that transaction. Now that transaction was Maryland Live in Baltimore that GLPI purchased. We like what we think of as dynamic regional assets that have more than just gaming that had live performance. It has a lot of things going on for it. And we think in the future we will still – we are still going to look at those deals. We are continuing to see them. Given our cost of capital, it probably doesn’t work in the size that those are. But I think long-term having an element of that is appropriately in our portfolio. Greg, I don’t know if you…

Greg Zimmerman

No. I think that’s absolutely right. And we continue to see almost every deal that transacts, we are paying attention.

RJ Milligan

Additional questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Be more specific. You mentioned some, I think it was some dollars, but studio releases this year, can you contrast that to what was three color numbers, but also talk about seats, butts in the seat and theaters?

Greg Silvers

Sure. I think, again, what we tried to explain this to people, and hopefully, it’ll make sense to you the highest correlation any year for how box office is going to do is the number of wide release films. I know that sounds but I’ll give you an example. Last year in 2022, we had 74 wide release films. Now you’ll hear a number there’s 400 films, but trust me 70 wide release films. And in 2019, there were 132 wide release films. So that 68%, box office was 67% of 2019. So that number correlates, you can go take it back year-over-year, and the number of wide release films, highly correlates to box office. So in that year, in this year, you’ll have roughly 80% to 85% of the total box office will be made up of those number of wide release films, the remaining 300 will make up $1,000,000,005 or $2 billion. So this year, we’re going to have 100 wide release film. So we’re going from 74 to 100. So that’s why I say we go to 74 to 9, it’s really about the number of wide release films. In 2024, we think will be at 120. So we’re getting back toward building that content back into the pipeline, to get to that 125 to 130, which are really kind of the determinant of where box office goes. It’s not as much as trying to predict each film how well it will go, just take that total number, and you’ll get back really close to work out of box office is going to be.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Silvers

It’s a great thing. Do you know it’s cheaper to go on an inflation adjusted basis to the movie today than it was in 1973? I mean, again, it is – it actually kind of lags that the other point that people often don’t miss, or there’s two things I want to touch base on. One is just how big is it going to the movies is bigger than all professional sports attendance combined. That’s football, basketball, baseball, hockey, add them all together, they still don’t come close to the number of people who go to, to the to the movie. The other aspect about your equation about just the revenue kind of generation within a theater and why for us 2019 was $11.3 billion box office but we don’t necessarily need $11.3 billion. Because the revenue mix at a theater has changed. When we enter 2019 or if you look at 2019 actuals, the amount of food and beverage spin was approximately $5.40 per patron. The food and beverage spend in 2022 was approximately $7.60 per person. So again, that’s a much better margin business that food and beverage and the reality of that is, we have the ability now to sell alcohol in theaters. And that’s been a game changer relatively to the food and beverage and that’s 75%, 80% margin business. So the actual EBITDARM can get back to 2019 levels without achieving 2019 box office levels.

RJ Milligan

Additional questions.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Silvers

Everybody wants to talk about get a drink.

Unidentified Analyst

Let’s assume you are licensed that a bar or a restaurant would have and if the movie theater operator has financial troubles, does that license stay with your property or does it stay with the operator?

Greg Silvers

It’s generally jurisdiction dependent and a lot of jurisdictions we have to be a participant in that as the property owner so it can be transferred to us, but it is very, very jurisdictional dependent. But we have – if you look at generally when you think about theater amenitization, and we will talk about that, and I’ll have Greg comment on that it at three different levels. One is what we call recliner amenitization. So if you’ve gone to a recent one, they have the full recliners, they’re wonderful seating, expanded food and beverage, which generally includes liquor license. And then what we call PLFs, our premium large format screens, IMAX things of that nature. If you look at those generally speaking where our theatres are about twice the industry average of all of those things meaning that if reclined seats are in the low 30s we are 58%. If alcohol is $30, $45, we’re 75%. So again, our portfolio is at the premium end, and to your point, we treat the license or often try to treat the license that we would get a security interest or get beyond the thing so that we could control it. But Greg, I don’t’ know…

Greg Zimmerman

Yes, the only thing I would add is, we’re in the experiential real estate business. And one of the things that people want in a theater is a good experience. So we’re proud of the fact that our theaters are amenitized with premium, large format screens, recliners, enhanced food and beverage, because that’s what the customer wants in today’s world.

RJ Milligan

So I have a question for Mark. Obviously, and for those of you that don’t know, EPR pays a pretty outsized dividend relative to its peers. But can you just talk about the coverage of that dividend, the free cash flow still that the portfolio generates after paying that dividend? And then thoughts on the uses of that free cash flow?

Mark Peterson

Sure. So prior to COVID, we had a dividend payout ratio in the low 80s, which is probably pretty typical of REITs. But coming out of COVID, when reestablish our dividend we reestablish at a level that’s actually high 60s, today, mid to high 60s. So what that means is we’re retaining more cash flow, we’re generating a lot of cash flow, this year will generate well in excess of $100 million of free cash flow. So we’re coming into the year with zero on our line of credit $100 million in the bank, and generating over $100 million of cash flow. So we can take that free cash, and invest it creatively, obviously, because it’s generated by our portfolio and grow probably 3%, 3.5% just on that small level of investment. Normally, we would do more than that, that that translates to $200 million to $300 million of investments a year, normally, we’d probably do more $500 million to $600 million, but we are because the cost of capital is not there. And most of our growth comes from retained cash flow. We thought it was appropriate coming out of COVID to set that level lower. So it’s very well covered, and allows us to still grow in a capital constrained environment.

RJ Milligan

Additional questions? Don’t be shy. Alright. Well, on the external growth side, you guys have said that it’s not really a lack of opportunities. It’s more of a cost of capital issue. But maybe you can talk more about where those opportunities are, if we do see, an improvement in the cost of capital?

Greg Silvers

Sure. Greg, do you want to?

Greg Zimmerman

Yes, I think we’re seeing – RJ, we’re seeing opportunities and all of our verticals. Last year, we actually transacted in each of our verticals other than as we mentioned, gaming, we are not going to grow our theater exposure, and we are not going to grow our education exposure. So, we did cultural attractions, eat and play, experiential lodging, fitness and wellness. And in some of those categories, multiple opportunities. We continue to see those. Already this year, we acquired the Vital Climbing Gym in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. So, that’s our second entree into the climbing gym space. And then also interesting transaction at the end of last year, we acquired and we have financed the acquisition of Gravity Haus, which is six kind of boutique hotels in mountain towns, which also have enhanced food and beverage, fitness aspect, and then co-working space. So, we are really excited about that opportunity as well.

Greg Silvers

I think the other thing I would add to that is if you saw our investment spending, last year, we closed $600 million worth of deals, stated value. We funded about $400 million of that. So, when we gave guidance this year of $200 million to $300 million of spend this year, we already have accomplished with what we have done at about – we are at about $191 million, first thing. So again, as we sit here in the first half of the year, we are at the lower end of our range already. So, we feel good that again, that means like I said, we have got a lot of pipeline of opportunities. They are a variety of avenues. I think what we are telling people is we are focused on two, I won’t say verticals, but two major categories are one supporting existing clients, meaning that if – again, if we had a relationship with somebody, they are growing, organically growing their business, it’s important for us if we think it’s a good value equation that will support those. Evidence that is for those who are in and around the Philadelphia area that the new top golf, King of Prussia will open in the next two weeks, that will be ours. And so hopefully, you guys who are in that area will get a chance to have that experience, also for existing times, but doing new deals that give us future growth. Greg mentioned Gravity Haus, it’s very similar to what we do with a lot. When we do a new deal with somebody, we also enter into a relationship agreement that we get access to your product, either for a number of years, or for a set amount of capital. That’s not a commitment by us. But that’s you have to show it to us. And if we want to do that deal, we get to do it. So, we are mindful of supporting tenants, but also creating pipeline that gives us future growth.

RJ Milligan

So, you mentioned that EPR is the best performing net lease stock year-to-date, but granted, starting from a pretty low valuation. We have written a lot about the potential near-term catalysts of coming to a resolution with Regal, which is one of your largest tenants. It’s in bankruptcy and expect it to emerge in early July. Can you talk about- obviously, you can’t talk about the negotiations, but maybe the timeline and the thought process as you think about that process?

Greg Silvers

Sure. What we have told everyone is that Cineworld’s stated timeline is to file their order of kind of confirmation order, June 27th, 28th. And their stated timeline is for the judge to either approve – would approve that an issue is order in around July 7th. Again, our thought process is that we would – if we are successful in negotiating some terms, we would then have a call and which we would lay out kind of the impact of that, what it means for us, why we did it, and all the kind of idiosyncrasies of any sort of agreement. But – again, I would go back to your earlier point on value. If you look at kind of where we are at right now, historically, not being as diversified as some of our other triple net peers. If you go back and look at our history, we have generally traded at about two turns kind of below the median of the triple nets. We can argue if that’s justified, and me and my family will have a big argument about if you think it’s justified. But anyway, if you think about, now we are trading at about nine multiple and the median peer is about a 13.5, 13.75. So, we think there is a really good opportunity for at least 2 turns to 2.5 turns of value creation for EPR as we move into some of these catalysts, and we remove certain of the reasons for people to have hesitation to invest in EPR.

RJ Milligan

Yes, we wouldn’t argue that it’s the lack of clarity versus really any economic impacts that I think has some investors on the sidelines. And we certainly see that as a near-term catalyst. So, we have time for just a few more questions. So please.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Silvers

Yes. I think again, I think we have two properties left. We have probably done 12.

Mark Peterson

We have done nine since COVID. So, that will give you, call it to 2 years, 2.5 years, we have sold nine.

Greg Silvers

Yes. The biggest issue on timing is really about are you zoned correctly. I mean and so if there is adequate value creation, for getting that rezoning, then we will proceed that. So, as an example, if you say, I have got a parcel, it’s worth $10 million, but it’s worth $25 million if it’s owned for a warehouse, and we think it’ll take 12 months. Well, that’s probably worth it to try that, if you go. So, that’s generally kind of that almost everything timing related relates to zoning and getting the right zoning. I think overall, I think we would have given the link, a really positive ROI on all of those investments. Remember, most of these, we have – it’s been a theater for 20 years, and then it – once you depreciate it down and the land value is appreciating, even if it goes, they are going to knock it down and turn it into residential, it’s pretty generally a pretty good equation for us.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Zimmerman

Again, that’s just really the multiple. So again, you could apply whatever kind of FFO, I am just saying, when you look at the multiple that we have relative to other multiples. So, again, I think we, it’s upon us to demonstrate to you guys what the FFO will be, once we have any sort of resolution of this, or the AFFO, whichever one you want to do. But the underlying quality of that it really kind of speaks to them all.

Greg Silvers

It generally afford multiple based on analysts’ consensus for next year, really, that’s probably the best way to put our forward 12 months and that should take into account their estimate or whatever Regal impact would be.

Mark Peterson

Right. For example, our estimate does include a rent reduction for Regal. So, that multiple is, as I lower earnings base then, say the 2022 run rate.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Greg Silvers

It’s actually the business is doing quite well. But we sold all of those and did I think…

Mark Peterson

12% unlevered and unlevered return.

Greg Silvers

So again, the business for EPR was quite good. And I think it’s done quite well. But we no longer have any interest in that.

Greg Zimmerman

We do have some – we still have early childhood.

Greg Silvers

Early childhood, but not any charter schools.

RJ Milligan

And so with that, we have time for one more question.

Greg Zimmerman

Again, this is my perspective, it’s not that they were unsuccessful as an investment. They were unsuccessful in a triple net public income vehicle. Again, I think a lot of the people, we got a lot of questions, there are headlines in charter schools. There is a lot of much more concern. It’s a very, very local business. And there is always something in the paper about them. People didn’t understand them. The model was often like, you would have a charter school that would operate 5 years, 7 years, and then they wouldn’t want to buy themselves out of a lease and they would pay us a 20%, 25% premium, which is a good economic model. But it was a difficult model for net lease investors to get their hands on.

RJ Milligan

Great. And with that, thanks everybody for attending and thank you, EPR.