Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPR Properties (EPR) The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 5:01 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR), EPR.PC, EPR.PE, EPR.PG
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference Call June 7, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Silvers - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Peterson - Chief Financial Officer

Greg Zimmerman - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

RJ Milligan - Raymond James

RJ Milligan

We are all set. Excellent. Alright. Good afternoon, everybody and thank you for coming. My name is RJ Milligan. I am with the Raymond James equity research team. And we are proud to present EPR Properties. And so with that, I am going to turn it over. But I’d also like to encourage you, after a brief presentation to make it as interactive as possible and raise your hand and let’s have engaging discussion.

With that, I will turn it over to Greg.

Greg Silvers

Thank you, RJ. Joining me up here today to my left are Mark Peterson, our CFO and Greg Zimmerman, our Chief Investment Officer. I think for a couple of opening comments, I think for those of you who may or may not know, EPR is the truly only diversified experiential REIT. We focus on experiential properties, not traditional retail or some of the major office groups. I think, for us right now, it’s an exciting time as most of our properties have recovered from COVID or no recovery. As many who follow us would know, we have a large exposure to the cinema industry and there was the considerable concern about that coming out of COVID.

However, I think now we have seen that the industry is not only going to survive, but flourish. We have got – we are moving from about $7.4 billion at box office last year to targeting approaching $9 billion this year and even greater next year. We have got all the studios, who are now committing to theatrical exhibition. So – and we

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.