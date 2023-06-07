Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 5:10 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Call

June 7, 2023 12:20 ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - Co-Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Tal Liani

Great. So thank you very much for joining us. I'm hosting today, Jay Chaudhry from Zscaler. And I prepared a list of questions and I ask it every session. [Operator Instructions] And Jay, first of all, thanks for joining us.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.

Tal Liani

Great to host you here. I want to start from kind of the latest and greatest, you had great results, then you reported on some weakness or warned of some weakness, then you preannounced positively and had great results after. What creates this volatility?

Jay Chaudhry

So you mean, we had lots of strong quarters. Q2 was somewhat lower than our expectations. Q3 was strong again. The macro-environment has been fairly tight. There's a lot of scrutiny. The cyber is in a much better position than many of the segments. If you can do cost consolidation, you're in a good shape. In Q2, some of the larger deals we had, we couldn't get through the business value justification done in the right time. So there was a little weakness in there but the engagement has been strong, pipeline has been strong in Q3. We refined our go-to-market process where we engage with C level sooner. We did more granular, more meaningful ROI cost savings justifications and that led to better results.

So record pipeline, lots of good engagements, literally no change in comparative point of view. We have a very strong technical win and making sure we get ROI piece done was the biggest change. But also, I

