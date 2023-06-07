Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The North West Company Inc. (NNWWF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

The North West Company Inc. (OTCPK:NNWWF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call June 7, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan McConnell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Sutton - Vice President of Legal and Corporate Secretary

John King - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen

Steve MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

All participants please standby. Your conference is now ready to begin. Welcome to The North West Company Inc., First Quarter Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Dan McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McConnell, please go ahead.

Dan McConnell

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to The North West Company first quarter conference call. I'm joined here today with John King, our Chief Financial Officer; and Amanda Sutton, our VP of Legal and Corporate Secretary.

I'm going to start the meeting by asking Amanda to read our disclosure statement.

Amanda Sutton

Thank you, Dan. Before we begin, I remind you that certain information presented today may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect North West's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results in the future to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks, please see North West's annual information form and its MD&A under the heading Risk Factors.

Dan McConnell

Thanks, Amanda. Before I begin, let me once again thank everyone that participated in the AGM this morning. For today's call, I'll start by providing a brief overview of our first quarter results then I'll provide commentary around our outlook, including our journey ahead and building for the future before opening up for questions.

