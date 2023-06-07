Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UiPath Inc. (PATH) Management presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Call (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 5:25 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)
UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 7, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Enslin - Co Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brad Sills

Thanks everybody, welcome. Delighted to be welcoming UiPath to the conference. We're very fortunate to have Co-⁠⁠CEO, Rob Enslin joins us. Thank you, Rob for being here.

Rob Enslin

Thanks, Brad.

Brad Sills

Looking forward to the discussion. I've got some questions that I'll go through and we'll leave some time here at the end. If you have any questions, we'll give you an opportunity to ask. Just feel free to raise your hand. And with that, Rob, great to have you here. Thanks again.

Rob Enslin

Thank you, Let’s have some fun.

Question-and-Answer Session

Brad Sills

Absolutely. So coming off of a nice Q1, I'm just curious to get your perspective on just what were some of the key highlights, what's been the investor feedback since then.

Rob Enslin

Yes, thanks, Brad. We had a nice Q1. I would say we had good return on operating income and I think we continue to make significant progress in that space and investors are pretty happy to see some free cash flow coming through into the company and we continue to commit to a disciplined approach around that. Our segmentation, the changes we made to the sales organization which we announced in September of last year, is starting to play, starting to come through. We feel really good about some of the leadership we brought in, some of the work we've done around making certain that the platform actually plays a big part. Northstar is coming through as well with customers.

Northstar is our value platform where we actually go

