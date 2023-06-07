Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 5:28 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference Call June 7, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

David Obstler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Roberge - William Blair

Jacob Roberge

Awesome. Well, thanks to everyone who is here in person or joining over the webcast. My name is Jacob Roberge. I'm the Research Analyst at William Blair that covers Datadog. Just before we start things off, I'm required to let you know that for a full list of research disclosures and potential conflicts of interest, you can visit our website at williamblair.com. Okay. Now that we have the formalities out of the way, really excited to have Datadog's CFO, Chief Financial Officer, David Obstler, here with us today.

David Obstler

Thank you for having us.

Jacob Roberge

David, just to kick things off, I guess, for those that might be newer to the Datadog story, would love if you could give us just a high-level overview of the business and some of the problems that Datadog really aims to solve for its customers.

David Obstler

Good. And let me just say upfront that we were -- December year-end, so we reported -- and we don't update intra-quarter so just make sure that everybody understands that from a compliance point of view. So Datadog has a fully integrated observability and security platform that enables DevOps to deploy, monitor, remediate mission-critical applications, mainly at our client-facing in real time. And most of what is the workloads that are being monitored by Datadog are modern development workloads, you would think Kubernetes, containers, microservices. The company started out with one of what we call the 3 post which was infrastructure and expanded that over the years to include leading APM and log products and most recently has expanded both into DevSecOps as well as CICD or developer tools.

