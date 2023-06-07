Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Presents at Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 5:50 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit June 7, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Arlan - IR

Steve Hooper - VP and General Manager of Manufacturing

Conference Call Participants

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities

Blair Abernethy

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us. My name is Blair Abernathy, I'm a software analyst here with Rosenblatt Securities. And this afternoon we have Autodesk presenting. From the company, we have Steve Hooper, who's the Vice President and General Manager of Manufacturing --Manufacturing Solutions, and Dan Arlan, from the Investor Relations side of things. And Dan is going to read a quick, Safe Harbor statement. Dan?

Dan Arlan

Thanks. Keep it short. So we may make forward-looking statements during the course of this presentation, please refer to our SEC filings for information on risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Blair Abernethy

Great. Thanks, Dan. So Steve, thanks for joining us. Great to have you. And maybe just for the audience, just to kind of level set things, if you could just give us an overview of what you do for Autodesk. And really just the sort of a year on the manufacturing side and talk about a little bit about your overall product set and vision for this division of Autodesk. I think you're on mute.

Steve Hooper

Yes, I am off to a great start. I think I have heard that by now. But okay, yes, sure, no problem, as most of you I'm sure are familiar, Autodesk operates in a number of verticals too. AC for the built environment, EMS for our media and entertainment solutions. And then I belong to the product design and manufacturing solutions group. My role within that group is that I manage and lead the software definition, engineering

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.