Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Putting It On The Scale Again
Summary
- Today, we check back in on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an entrant into the fast-growing weight management medicine space.
- The company is simultaneously trying ramp up sales from its franchise drug while advancing it in development for other indications.
- An updated investment analysis around Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is provided in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
A few fly bites cannot stop a spirited horse."― Mark Twain.
We last took a look at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) in October of last year. The company is in the early stages of rolling out its primary drug asset imcivree, which was recently approved in Canada. Rhythm is also evaluating this compound for new indications in the rapidly growing weight management medicine space. We update our analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals below.
Company Overview:
The commercial staged biopharma concern Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based out of Boston, MA. The company is focused on developing and marketing therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. Currently the stock trades for around $17.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1 billion.
The company's main asset is called IMCIVREE. This is a rare melanocortin-4 receptor approved for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl {BBS}.
Rhythm continues to focus on the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway with its development approach. This pathway is responsible for regulating weight and hunger.
The firm is looking to expand the indications that imcivree is approved for and boost its potential target population. Towards that end, the company recently initiated a Phase 3 study evaluating the compound to treat acquired hypothalamic obesity {HO}. The first patient in this trial was dosed in the first quarter and full enrollment of this study should be complete by end of the first quarter of 2024. The primary endpoint for this trial will be the percent change in Body Mass Index or BMI after approximately 52 weeks on a therapeutic regimen of imcivree versus placebo. A major difference between BBS and acquired hypothalamic obesity individuals is the vast majority of the latter are diagnosed and actively engaged with the healthcare system already. This should drive a faster marketing ramp up, if approved for the indication. There are no current FDA approved therapies for this condition.
Rhythm is also evaluating Imcivree across four genetic subtypes that impact over 50,000 individuals in the U.S. alone. More data from an open-label part of a Phase 2 trial 'DAYBREAK' from one or more genetically-defined cohorts will be out in the second half of 2023.
Finally, the company acquired a program from Xinvento in congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI). This is a natural strategic fit for the company's pipeline and a target should be chosen and an IND should be filed for this program in 2024.
First Quarter Results:
On May 2nd, the company reported its first quarter numbers. The company had a GAAP loss of 92 cents a share, just over 20 cents a share worse than expectations. Revenues did rise from just over $600,000 in 1Q2022 to $11.5 million, a tad less than the consensus. The company has now seen 300 prescriptions for imcivree to treat BBS since it was approved for that indication in June of 2022.
Management also stated that it continues to expect between $200 million to $220 million in Non-GAAP Operating Expenses in FY2023. $120 million to $130 million comprised of R&D expenses and $80 million to $90 million from SG&A expenses.
The company has had a couple of important launch milestones for IMCIVREE since the first quarter ended, it should be noted. The product launched in late April in Germany and won marketing approval in Canada one month ago as well.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Since first quarter results posted, four analyst firms including Goldman Sachs and Stifel Nicolaus have reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Two of these did contain slight downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered ranged from $35 to $52 a share. Bank of America maintained its Hold rating and $23 price target on RYTM.
Just over 20% of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Several insiders have sold shares in the stock in the past few months. So far in 2023, they have disposed of approximately $450,000 worth of equity collectively.
The company ended the first quarter of 2023 with right around $295 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after burning through nearly $40 million worth of cash to support operations in the quarter. The company has no long-term debt. Management has stated that funding in place will carry it into 2025.
Verdict:
The current analyst firm consensus has the firm losing just over $3. a 25share in FY2023 even as revenues soar some 180% to around $66 million. They project revenues to rise over 90% in FY2024 and for losses to be cut to just north of $2.50 a share.
The company has numerous milestones calendared for the rest of 2023. A recent study predicted Americans will pay $10 billion for weight loss medicines annually by FY2027, a 378% rise from FY2023 projected sales. Therefore, Rhythm is targeting a significant and fast-growing market.
Rhythm is making some progress with its rollout of imcivree and in trying to expand its potential approved indications. It is obviously a large market that is seeing impressive growth.
That said, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' cash burn is concerning, which is probably a key reason one out of every five shares are held short. The company is likely to do a capital raise over the next 12 months given its current burn rate. Therefore, until Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. makes more progress boosting sales and lowering that burn rate, RYTM stock only merits a small "watch item" position for aggressive investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.
The wishbone will never replace the backbone"― Will Henry.
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYTM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.